EMBARRASS TOWNSHIP – Joni Dahl, 39, of rural Eveleth has been identified as the victim of Friday night’s head-on crash on Highway 21 in Embarrass Township, according to a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Dahl died around 11:30 p.m. in the two-vehicle crash in the 5500 block of Highway 21, which is west of the intersection of Highway 21 and Highway 135, a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

