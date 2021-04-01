Law enforcement say there wasn’t an active shooter threat in or near the Eveleth-Gilbert Junior High School on Monday, despite social media posts and rumors to the contrary.
Parents and guardians took to Facebook that afternoon and shared the following automated text messages received from Rock Ridge Public Schools: “The Gilbert Campus was in lock down briefly this afternoon. At no time were our students and staff in danger. The Gilbert Police were contacted and are investigating the situation. There is no danger to any students or staff. The situation has been resolved peacefully.” They described being surprised, especially some of whom received texts from their students saying a teenager had brought a gun onto campus.
Reached on Tuesday, Gilbert Police Chief Ty Techar told the Mesabi Tribune that “the word of the gun was spread through individuals not necessarily directly involved in the incident, but by students who had access to phones in school that were sending video and phone messages to parents and other students that were locked down inside the school and thought that they were going to die.”
“This is a perfect example how misinformation can cause immediate anxiety amongst the students, staff and parents when misinformation is spread so quickly,” Techar wrote in an email. He added, “In a perfect world it would be wonderful if you could receive accurate information about the incident immediately. Unfortunately, it takes time to track the situation at hand and gather the most accurate facts.”
The incident
According to Techar, the school’s principal in Gilbert had contacted officers at 12:51 p.m. Monday about “a 14 year-old juvenile male that does not attend the school on the playground trying to start a fight with a group of 6th grade students.” Officers arrived on scene in about one minute and learned that the teenager left the property. Students told officers they heard “the juvenile male had displayed a handgun and pointed it at another juvenile and that the juvenile then ran into the school.”
The principal, Todd Griepentrog, placed the school into lockdown. “It was determined that the juvenile male never entered the school property at any point,” Techar wrote, before describing how that officers located the teenager two blocks from the school and took him into custody.
Officers interviewed all juveniles involved in the incident. The 14-year-old boy had contacted a 12-year-old girl via Snapchat Video Call Live. Several juvenile males in the background of the video feed “exchanged words with the 14 year-old juvenile that were homophobic and racially derogatory between parties which upset him,” Techar wrote, who later described all youth involved as white. “The 14 year-old juvenile male then stated that he was heading to the school to come get them.”
The teenager arrived on the playground, where school staff asked him to leave, and he did.
Students said they didn’t see the teenager display a gun. Two of them, however, told officers that “there was an object in the pants that could be a gun but could not tell,” Techar wrote. Officers noted the juvenile having a cell phone in his pocket.
The police chief said that charges are now pending against the 14-year-old involved, which will be determined by the St. Louis County Attorney's Office.
Advice to parents and guardians
One morning in May 2019, Hibbing High School Principal Michael Finco sent an email to parents and guardians saying they had gone into lock down for a while but their students were safe. Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey reported that officers had responded to a disturbance call which led them to the high school. “The incident was not related to the high school and no weapons were recovered from the school,” he wrote at the time. “This is an active investigation, so further details are not available at the time, but the public is not in any danger.”
Then Hibbing Schools Superintendent Brad Johnson told the Mesabi Tribune that he had made the decision to put all local schools — including HHS, Greenhaven, Lincoln and Washington elementary schools — on lockdown, following a tip from police. Meantime, local citizens took to texting and to Facebook posting falsehoods, with some suggesting a possible shooter or multiple shooters around the high school.
That evening at the regular school board meeting, Johnson noted that the biggest challenge came in handling the flood of phone calls from media and concerned parents he received based on rumors. “The biggest hindrance on me that I found trying in this whole thing was phone calls coming in with ‘I heard on social media this happened,’” he said. “And it’s to the point where I’m not going to answer the phone—I’m going to get my stuff done first. I spent 45 minutes dealing with false information that people put out.”
Now, nearly two years later, Gilbert police chief, Techar, noted the similarities between what happened in Hibbing and the junior high school in Eveleth. “The incident [on Monday] really shows the power of social media,” he wrote in an email. “Unfortunately, when we have instant communication with each other it is very easy for misinformation to be shared.”
Techar acknowledged how emotions have been running high among parents and guardians and asked them to “talk to their children about the power of the smartphones and how when something is sent out it can cause undue stress when information is not accurate.” He continued, “I would also ask that parents monitor their children's phones as I think they would be very surprised what kinds of information children spread through social media applications, especially Snapchat or Facebook messages.”
