BIWABIK — For those who love finding a good bargain, the Biwabik Pavilion is the place to be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for the annual rummage sale to raise money for the 4th of July fun.
"All the proceeds are given to the 4th of July Committee and they use it to pay for the bands, give money for the float prizes. The committee is free to use it as needed. Since its onset, the rummage sale has donated around $50,000 to the committee," said Paula Sedey, Biwabik 4th of July committee member. "The sale started back in 1986 at the old Pavilion and they charged $1 a bag. One year, when the Pavilion was under construction, it was held at the Bray School."
Donations for the sale will be accepted at the Pavilion from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. "There will be a map of where the tables go in the Pavillion ...the boutique area, books, toys, outdoor items, holiday decorations, clothing, jewelry, purses, kitchen items, almost anything you can imagine. There are over 40 volunteers from the community who help make this a success," Sedey said. "On Thursday night a group gathers to set up all the tables, and we start unpacking the donated items and place them at the designated location.This continues all day Friday."
A bake sale and a sloppy joe lunch will also be available, along with "items for coffee an' so people can sit and visit if they want," she said.
Sedey said the following items will not be accepted: Old computers, printers, cribs, car seats, mattresses, electronics, paint, skis.
The committee members are Edie and Steve Carr, Paula Sedey, Pat Hakala and Pat Holmstrom. Mary Baker is in charge of the kitchen and Ann Steblay, Carol Sherek and Kim Berg do the bake sale.
Sedey said, "This is the first year Darlene Jackson has not been at the helm and we are realizing how much work she did to make this a success."
Sedey recalled the time "we found various bank envelopes with cash inside in a donated bag that totaled $1,200. "Being a small town, someone knew who donated the bag and recognized the handwriting from the bank employee. They returned the misplaced money to its rightful owner."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.