Ida Rukavina grew up in a family that valued education, hard work, art, and culture.
Rukavina intends to bring those same principles to her new job as Range Association of Municipalities & Schools (RAMS) executive director.
“Both of my parents taught me that all jobs have value and we should respect all work,” Rukavina said. “My grandfather on one side was a miner and my grandfather on the other side a logger. My grandmother was a cleaner at Virginia Public Utilities, my other grandmother worked in the post office, and my mother was an art teacher. I had strong people on both sides who influenced me.”
Rukavina officially starts work Aug. 1, replacing retired executive director Steve Giorgi. Her first day in the RAMS office in Mountain Iron is Aug. 2.
RAMS has since 1939 advocated on legislative, economic development, and quality of life issues for cities, townships, and schools across northeastern Minnesota.
Rukavina brings a broad range of experience to the job.
Rukavina has a more than 20-year background of working with a variety of stakeholders across the region.
She's been a road construction truck driver, a hotel and restaurant employee union organizer, on the late Sen. Paul Wellstone's 2002 campaign, worked in the Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency energy assistance program, for the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees, and since 2015 as regional director for U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar.
Her late father Tom, was a fierce advocate for Iron Range schools and communities.
As Rukavina moves into RAMS leadership, helping schools and communities in areas such as broadband and workforce development, education, and economic development, is her passion, she said.
“I love the Iron Range,” Rukavina, who grew up and lives in Pike Township, said. “I love all the townships, the cities, and the schools. A lot of people involved in RAMS are people I have worked with and I really respect those people. I thought this would be a good opportunity for us to continue to work together.”
Rukavina says she wasn't looking for a new job.
However, the opportunity to continue working in partnership with public and private entities across the region, attracted her.
“I wasn't planning on taking a new job,” Rukavina said. “But when I saw Steve announcing his retirement and this job leading RAMS, I thought, 'What could I bring to it to help the Range move forward?' Why I wanted to apply for this job was just to continue advocacy for the Range.”
Rukavina brings a wealth of regional knowledge to the apolitical position, Charlie Baribeau, RAMS board chair said.
“She knows people,” Baribeau said. “She understands the political system. She knows the lobbyists that we work with, she knows union staff, and she's got a good background.”
Rukavina is a 1996 Virginia High School graduate. She attended Mesabi Community College and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in American Politics from Clark University in Worcester, Mass., with a minor in Spanish and concentration in Ethnic and Race Relations. She also studied advocacy and political leadership at the University of Minnesota Duluth.
Beyond high-speed broadband and workforce development, supporting the region's mining, minerals, and logging industries, is critical, Rukavina said.
Preparing students for the occupations in demand at regional industries, is also a priority, she said.
“I think we need to continue the focus on skills training and making sure we're ready for the jobs of the future,” Rukavina said. “On broadband, we need that same focus not just for students, but for workers. I've talked to realtors about people who want to move to rural areas and we want to engage people to move to northern Minnesota.”
An expansion of Heliene's solar photovoltaic module plant in Mountain Iron, a new oriented strand board manufacturing plant planned for Cohasset, base and precious minerals projects, and a need for more child care facilities, need to be highlighted, she said.
“Right now, workforce is a lot of things, like child care to make sure people can return to work when they want to,” Rukavina said.
Agencies such as the Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation, Northland Foundation and Entrepreneur Fund, are key partners with RAMS in moving regional initiatives ahead, she said.
“There's a lot of good agencies out there and I want to work with them,” Rukavina said.
Serving as a source of communication to communities and schools to help connect them with state and federal resources, will continue to be a RAMS focus, she said.
“I think it's going to take a little time to get into the role and meet with community leaders,” Rukavina said. “I like working with these people a lot. I'm looking forward to it.”
