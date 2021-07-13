VIRGINIA - St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin has appointed Bonnie Norlander to become the Iron Range’s top prosecutor.
The attorney said that as the head of the Range Criminal Division in the county attorney’s office Norlander will oversee colleagues in both the Virginia and Hibbing courthouses.
“Bonnie’s primary job will be oversight and to keep significant cases herself,” Rubin said during a phone interview on Tuesday. “Because our county is so big, she will be working as a liaison with law enforcement and with the community and diversity groups to make sure we have good open lines of communication. We want to build trust with the public, including the V.E.M.A. group based in Chisholm. We’ve had meetings with them already and it’s been productive and only getting better going forward.”
Norlander, 34, of Mountain Iron, has a decade of legal experience. She worked as a law clerk with the Ramsey County Public Defender’s Office, interned with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and landed a judicial clerkship under former Sixth District Judge James Florey, who now presides over the Minnesota Court of Appeals. She was in private practice with the Colosimo, Patchin and Kearney law firm in Virginia, before spending the past five years at the county as a felony prosecutor.
As one of the assistant county attorneys on the Iron Range, Norlander has headed numerous high-profile cases in the region and would continue to do so in her new position. She confirmed in a phone call yesterday that she led the prosecution on the Mesabi Trail murder case, in which three individuals were sentenced to prison for the killing of 33-year-old Joshua Robert Lavalley in January 2019. Currently, she is leading the case against J. Nicholas Cramer, who is suspected of murdering Frank Meyer in Makinen in October 2019.
"I'm grateful for the opportunity to work with both our Virginia and Hibbing offices,” she said of her appointment in a statement earlier this week. “In this new role, I'm looking forward to collaborating with our justice partners to serve the Iron Range communities."
Norlander’s promotion comes nearly a month after Colosimo, Patchin and Kearney announced that former Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Karl Sundquist had joined the law firm as an attorney and partner. Sundquist, of Virginia, served with the county from 2004 to 2021, where he became the Range Division Head. He now practices in the areas of municipal and school law, criminal law, divorce and family law and general civil litigation.
Over the phone, Rubin described how Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Chris Florey would take the lead on Sundquist’s prosecutorial efforts against Michael Allan Carbo, the man charged last summer in the 1986 murder of Nancy Daugherty in Chisholm. The case has been described as the first known in Minnesota to use the DNA database method to bring a suspect to court.
