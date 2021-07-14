EVELETH — The Rock Ridge School Board on Monday voted 6-3 against a last-minute purchase offer for the old Eveleth Junior High School and Manual Arts buildings, according to district officials.
The demolition process for the buildings is expected to immediately proceed as planned, said Superintendent Dr. Noel Schmidt in a news release.
“A demolition bid for the old Eveleth Junior High was accepted by the school board on May 24, 2021, and demolition on that building should start next week. At some point in the near future, the school board will consider accepting a bid for the demolition of the Manual Arts building,’’ Schmidt added.
The purchase offer called for the properties to be redeveloped into “nicer mid-range’’ rental housing, school documents show. The plan was for as many as 58 units between the two buildings, with rents between $800 and $1,300 per month. The development would initially focus on creating 10-20 apartments in the first building, while the other building is used for potential rentals for storage or office space.
The offer package from Tim Collelo Realty Inc., Isaac Wolter and Amy Angell stated the “historical integrity’’ of the buildings would be preserved.
Schmidt’s news release noted that the school board did not accept the purchase offer since the offer did not have sufficient funding and sources of funding to complete the project and the offer came in at the last minute and did not have all the quality of information the board felt was necessary, as required per an agreement between the old Eveleth-Gilbert school board and the City of Eveleth.
“The old Eveleth Junior High building has not been used by the school district since 1986. A daycare used part of the building until 2014,’’ Schmidt said in the news release. He continued, “These particular buildings have served the community well in the past, but after being unused by the school district for 35 years and having no viable purchase offers, it is time to let the buildings go. The school district does not want vacant, unusable buildings, and unsellable buildings to remain as empty hazards in the community.’’
School Board Chair Stacey Sundquist echoed Schmidt’s comments in a telephone interview. “There are lots of empty school buildings that end up being tax forfeit and more of a burden than a benefit,’’ she said. “We didn’t want to see that happen.’’
Previously, the Rock Ridge School Board approved a $305,000 demolition contract for the Eveleth Junior High. The Manual Arts building’s lowest bid came in at $198,760. The demolition costs were included in the original bonds for construction of the new Rock Ridge schools.
Board members Polly Sorcan, Tom Tammaro and Bill Addy voted to accept the purchase offer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.