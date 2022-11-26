MOUNTAIN IRON—Merritt Elementary third grader Jayden Oleson wrote his name inside the front cover of his brand-new paperback dictionary just minutes after receiving it at school last week.
The 8-year-old made sure to write small, however. After all, this was a special dictionary—one that would be “passed down for 50 years”—or maybe even more.
Jayden explained.
“I’m going to pass it down to my brother and my brother will pass it down to his son and he’ll pass it down to his brother and he’ll pass it down to his son.”
And with each new owner, the previous name would be crossed out. Jayden noted that writing small would therefore be beneficial.
If the Merritt student’s reaction is any indication, in a world of digital resources and “online everything,” actual physical book dictionaries—like the ones the local Rotary club recently distributed to area third graders—are still relevant.
Iron Range Rotary Club members Linda Mykelbust and Marge McPeak made the rounds to the Rock Ridge, Mountain Iron-Buhl, Mesabi East, and Tower elementary schools, along with Marquette Catholic School in Virginia, to pass out copies of “A Student’s Dictionary.”
Rotary members were happy to restart the 10-year tradition that began when the service organization partnered with The Dictionary Project, a nonprofit launched in 1992 that aims to provide dictionaries to third graders across the country with the help of civic groups.
The local dictionary distribution was paused locally during the past several years because of funding shortages and the COVID pandemic.
But thanks to a successful chili feed fundraiser and other donations, the club was able to take on the project again, much to the delight of Iron Range third grade teachers accustomed to using the dictionaries as a tool in the classroom.
Mykelbust explained to third graders in Joanna Dahl’s and Jill Westerbur’s Merritt Elementary classes how “A Student’s Dictionary” is not only a resource for looking up the definitions and spellings of words, but also a sort of all-in-one portable guide.
The dictionary includes facts about world countries and the 50 states, Roman numerals, Braille and American Sign Language alphabets, temperature conversion and periodic tables, and United States history, such as biographies of the presidents, information on the flag, the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, and words and music to “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Mykelbust had the students try out the dictionaries, looking up President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday, the date when Minnesota became a state, how to make a “C” in sign language, and the length of the world’s longest river. “That’s a little trickier,” she said. “First you need to find out what the world’s longest river is.”
For the record, it is the Nile, at more than 4,000 miles long.
The dictionary also contains the world’s longest word with 1,909 letters.
“Holy cow!” responded one child. “That’s long,” said another.
“That will be on next week’s spelling test,” joked Westerbur.
Looking up information in a book as opposed to online “teaches kids how to think critically,” Mykelbust said. Sometimes, in fact, Rotary members have found that the dictionaries are the “only book” in a student’s house.
According to The Dictionary Project, third grade was chosen because 8- and 9-year-olds are starting to “read to learn,” rather than mostly learning to read.
“The book is a very useful tool to feed any student’s curiosity and imagination,” Mykelbust said. While it may be quicker to Google a word or ask Siri how to spell it, using a dictionary is a practice in patience and teaches step-by-step logic, far more than being directed to further information by a simple click on a link, she said.
Westerbur said she and Dahl plan to have students use the dictionaries to look up vocabulary words, as well as “to instill the love of rich text” and to teach “the dying skill of how to physically look up a word in a paper book.”
Eight-year-olds Lainey Ankley, and Sam Niska, said they were especially impressed with seeing the world’s longest word printed in a book. “It’s 1,909 letters,” Sam remembered after the Rotary presentation.
Third graders Abby Bergman and Emma Aluni said the dictionaries will not only help them learn new words, but sign language, Braille, “and a lot of other things.”
Iron Range Rotary, part of a global network of 1.4 million people, currently has 36 members who provide service to the local communities, including through initiatives like Dictionaries for Third Graders, The Kid’s Fishing Contest on Silver Lake each June in Virginia, the ODC Bowling event for disabled adults each fall, and a meal at the Salvation Army Supper Club each month.
While the dictionaries are used in the classroom during the school year, ultimately, “these are your books to take home and have for your very own,” Mykelbust told the kids.
And that made Jayden quite happy. “It might even be passed down for 100 years,” he said of his dictionary.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.