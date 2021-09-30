VIRGINIA — Two familiar faces were hired recently to lead the Mesabi Tribune newsroom.
Jim Romsaas has been named editor and Jesse White has been named managing editor.
Romsaas, who was most recently the deputy editor, took over as editor in July.
White, who had been working part-time as the outdoors writer and an opinion columnist the past few years, started in his new position in August.
Romsaas will oversee the entire newsroom while White will be responsible for managing daily content.
Both will continue to write and report.
“I’m excited to have Romaas and White in these positions. They bring many years of experience to the table and have deep roots within the communities that we cover. They know the area well and understand what makes the Iron Range tick,” said Chris Knight, regional president and publisher of APG Media Northern Minnesota. “I’m confident they are the right people to lead us forward as we continue to report and write about the local issues, people, and stories that mean the most to our readers and do it with a sense of journalistic integrity.”
Romsaas is originally from Bismarck, N.D., and is a 1988 graduate from the University of North Dakota. He has a Bachelor’s degree in journalism and was hired by the Mesabi Daily News in January of 1989.
He worked as a general assignment reporter for several years, city editor for several years, was named sports editor in 2008, and became deputy editor when the Mesabi Daily News and Hibbing Daily Tribune combined in July of 2020.
“I’m excited to make the Mesabi Tribune the best community newspaper it can be. Working with our excellent staff, I have no doubt we can do just that by working hard for the area’s Mesabi Tribune readers,” Romsaas said. “New managing editor Jesse White will also give the Mesabi Tribune another valuable asset. The Iron Range native knows the area well and loves the idea of community journalism.’'
White started as a reporter for the Hibbing Daily Tribune in 1995, moving to the Mesabi Daily News in 1996. He grew up in Buhl, graduated from Mountain Iron-Buhl High School in 1990, and is a graduate of the University of Minnesota-Duluth, where he majored in history and political science.
“Jim and I have worked together closely for my entire career so I believe we will make a good team. He’s an excellent writer and a very objective journalist,” White said. “I’m looking forward to the challenge of managing a daily newspaper with him and creating a product our readers can be proud of. We are lucky to have award-winning staff here with a lot of experience that knows the area inside and out and has a passion for telling great stories.”
White added that the goal of the entire editorial team is to do a better job of living up to the promise printed on the front page daily: “Community News You Can Trust,”
“This isn’t the New York Times, and we aren’t going to pretend it is. What we can offer at the Mesabi Tribune is something you can’t find on the internet or in a big city newspaper — local stories about local people doing local things and we will do it in a fair and balanced way,” he said.
