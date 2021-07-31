Rocks the Jewelers owners' faith tested, but is still intact after fire

VIRGINIA — The Virginia main street jewelry business Jim and Julianne Paulsen started several years ago in the former Gish Jewelry building reflects their strong faith in God. "That's why we named the store Rocks the Jewelers," the couple told the Mesabi Tribune.
Their faith was tested in early July when fire burned the building between Rocks the Jewelers and Pep's Bake Shop, causing considerable damage from flames, smoke and water. But the Paulsens said they were reminded that God gives them strength.
And Rocks the Jewelers will open for business again, with limited hours at first, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 4.
The recent fire was the second test of faith for the Paulsens. In 2019 a wall of the Northland Building on First Street South collapsed during demolition, damaging Rocks the Jewelers, Pep's Bake Shop and Virginia Floral.
"Our faith is so important. Our foundation as a family relies upon Jesus being our rock and foundation. We wanted to give God the glory in our new name and endeavor in Virginia," they said.
All jewelry items and equipment were left intact, Jim Paulsen said, "None of the jewelry got lost." He added that customers have been "supportive and patient."
The owners say they "look forward to opening and serving the public. It takes a little while to get back on track."
In addition they will be repairing the burned building between Rocks and Pep's, which the Paulsens own.
The Paulsens told the Tribune, "When the Northland building collapsed, it truly was a huge setback. We were very frustrated by the contractors' responses. Nonetheless, we just wanted to continue business, which we did despite those issues. Then the fire occurred. We felt as if all the oxygen was taken out of our bodies. We knew what we had built and had no idea why this was suddenly taken away from us. We will not listen to rumors. We know first-hand what we experienced. We are thankful not only our employees and renters got out safely, but that our business friends did as well. Insurance cannot begin to recover what many of us have lost on the 300 block, but one thing we do know is that our love and compassion will help rebuild each of these businesses affected."
•••
Jim Paulsen, from Scottsdale, Ariz., and Julianne Rosc from Hibbing met several years ago at a fine retail jeweler in Tempe, Ariz. While attending the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Julianne at 19 got a job with a Canadian-based company called Spence Diamonds, which had opened a store in St. Paul.
She later transferred to a Spence Diamonds location in Phoenix.
She instantly fell in love with the climate and mountains and "decided it was time to grow and learn and move forward in her dreams."
And in the process she met Jim, who was friends with the owner of a Scottsdale business Ganem Jewelers. "We met and actually fell in love at an event sponsored by the Boys and Girls Clubs of America Toys for Tots Harley run," she said.
Jim Paulsen worked for a GMC dealership in Scottsdale.
"The fundraiser motorcycle run began in Phoenix and ran to Casa Grande and back. By the time we reached a local favorite, Chuy's, we knew we would be inseparable," she said.
Jim and Julianne got married and moved back to Minnesota "to plant roots and be around family. So we began our first endeavor as business owners in 1998, with a retail jewelry store located in Chisholm."
They bought the building now known as the Chisholm Chamber of Commerce from Lona Minne and converted the building into their livelihood.
"Jim was always a mechanical wizard. From model airplanes to gunsmithing. We were very new to being business owners but the excitement outweighed our naivete. Jim quickly learned the trade."
They then had a family. Julianne Paulsen said, "Not a small family but 3 in a row just 18 months apart. We missed Arizona and Jim's family there, so we thought we'd give it another try. But my family was here in Minnesota, so we ended up coming home and having two more kiddos. We don't regret a minute of it... Our core remains here on the Iron Range."
In a Facebook post the Paulsens expressed their gratitude for the kindness shown to them in the aftermath of the fire: "We are so very touched by your kind thoughts and prayers. And we also reach out our thoughts to all of our business friends that were impacted by this horrible tragedy. Bless you all!"
