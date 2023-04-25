Rock Ridge speech team wins Section 7A championship

The Rock Ridge championship speech team includes the following: (Front row, L-R): Jaelyn Wright, Tyler Schriber, Savanna Burnes, Sophia Peterson, Apres Surla, Anna Fierst, Chrisy Louks.

(2nd row) Marian Louks, Delia Ray, Alley Anderson, Brennan Muhich, Jake Bradach, Jase Matuszak, Rebecca Muster, Dylan Celley.

(Not pictured): Ellie Norvitch, Georgia Duffey, Karlie Spurlin.

DULUTH — For the third straight year Rock Ridge high school speakers earned top honors at the Section 7A speech contest. Next year, Rock Ridge will move up to Class 7AA for the Minnesota State High School League tournaments.

“In this last year in Section 7A, our speakers have worked diligently to make their mark before we are reclassified next year. It was not an easy tournament; other Section teams had excellent speakers in all categories. I am confident in the slate of speakers that will represent 7A at State, and I’m proud of our speakers who will join them,” says head coach Jason Ness, “Speech teaches many lessons, as many outside of performing as learned in the spotlight.”

