Rock Ridge speech team wins Section 7A championship

DULUTH — For the third straight year Rock Ridge high school speakers earned top honors at the Section 7A speech contest. Next year, Rock Ridge will move up to Class 7AA for the Minnesota State High School League tournaments.
“In this last year in Section 7A, our speakers have worked diligently to make their mark before we are reclassified next year. It was not an easy tournament; other Section teams had excellent speakers in all categories. I am confident in the slate of speakers that will represent 7A at State, and I’m proud of our speakers who will join them,” says head coach Jason Ness, “Speech teaches many lessons, as many outside of performing as learned in the spotlight.”
Leading the team at the Section 7A contest were the following three champions in their respective categories: Alley Anderson, Drama; Brennan Muhich, Great Speeches; and Jake Bradach, Informative.
Section 7A Individual Champions
The following speakers represent the Rock Ridge state speech qualifiers: Tyler Schriber, Discussion; Dylan Celley, Serious Interpretation of Drama; and Apres Surla, Storytelling.
State Speech Qualifiers
Other team members who contributed to the Section 7A win: Jaelyn Wright (finalist), Rebecca Muster (finalist), Sophia Peterson (finalist), Chrisy Louks (finalist), Savanna Jakubek-Burnes (finalist), Marian Louks (finalist), Anna Fierst (finalist), along with Jase Matuszak and Delia Ray.
Coach Ness added further insight into the dynamics of teamwork. “This year, we’re seeing a core group of seniors leave the team and graduate, and a younger group to take over their legacy. Our junior varsity and varsity teams practice together, compete together, and help each other learn and grow. Our team has worked to ensure our next year’s team can carry the torch. We will continue to welcome our future recruits to the team and assure them that they have excellent mentors to help build their public speaking skills.”
The Rock Ridge High School speech will make their voices heard at the Minnesota State High School League State Tournament on April 28 and 29.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.