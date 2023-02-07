Rock Ridge Speech Team: Strong finish among 36 schools at Denfeld

The Rock Ridge speech team recently finished fifth out of 36 teams at a competition at Duluth Denfeld High School. Pictured (Front row L-R) are Jase Matuszak, Anna Fierst, Tyler Schriber, Chrisy Louks, Saige Widmer, Ellie Norvitch, and Sophia Peterson. Pictured (Back row L-R) are Savanna Burnes, Georgia Duffy, Apres Surla, Marian Louks, Delia Ray, Jaelyn Wright, Rebecca Muster, Jake Bradach, Dylan Celley, and Coach Jason Ness.

 SUBMITTED

DULUTH—The Rock Ridge Speech Team has taken the name “Wolverines” very seriously, with its feisty strength and ability to take down larger opponents.

The team brought home the 5th-place trophy after competing with many larger teams from around the state at Denfeld High School. Mounds Park Academy finished 1st; Shakopee, 2nd; Chaska, 3rd; Centennial, 4th.

