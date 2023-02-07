Rock Ridge Speech Team: Strong finish among 36 schools at Denfeld

The Rock Ridge speech team recently finished fifth out of 36 teams at a competition at Duluth Denfeld High School. Pictured (Front row L-R) are Jase Matuszak, Anna Fierst, Tyler Schriber, Chrisy Louks, Saige Widmer, Ellie Norvitch, and Sophia Peterson. Pictured (Back row L-R) are Savanna Burnes, Georgia Duffy, Apres Surla, Marian Louks, Delia Ray, Jaelyn Wright, Rebecca Muster, Jake Bradach, Dylan Celley, and Coach Jason Ness.
DULUTH—The Rock Ridge Speech Team has taken the name “Wolverines” very seriously, with its feisty strength and ability to take down larger opponents.
The team brought home the 5th-place trophy after competing with many larger teams from around the state at Denfeld High School. Mounds Park Academy finished 1st; Shakopee, 2nd; Chaska, 3rd; Centennial, 4th.
Dylan Celley held top honors for the team with a championship in Serious Interpretation of Drama; Jaelyn Wright, 2nd in Poetry and 4th in Prose, along with Ellie Norvitch, 2nd in Extemp Reading and 2nd in Duo (honor round with Jake Bradach) led the way. Rebecca Muster and Saige Widmer won 1st place in Duo (honor round) and Saige also finished 3rd in Prose (honor round).
Other team members who participated in merit rounds were Jase Matuszak, Tyler Schriber, Apres Surla, Sophia Peterson, and Savana Burnes. Christina Louks earned an honorable mention. Other team members who contributed to the strong showing were Marian Louks, Georgia Duffy, Delia Ray, and Anna Fierst.
The team travels to Hibbing this coming Saturday before hosting a JV Meet at home on Tuesday, February 14.
