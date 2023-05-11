VIRGINIA—With the opening of the new Rock Ridge High School less than four months away, the School Board continues to fine tune plans for the 2023-24 school year.
Parking took center stage Monday and the board ultimately approved a plan to address an estimated student parking shortage.
Overall, the high school will need parking for 130-150 staff members; 20 staff and five visitors; 300-plus students; and 20-30 staff/visitors for the Orthopaedic Associates facility.
The plan brought to the board and approved calls for selling student parking passes for $20 and to only sell 256. Seniors would be given first priority, followed by juniors and then sophomores.
All vehicles must register and have a parking pass (staff would park for free).
Also to address parking, the district is looking into acquiring the Progress Park building across the street. A three-person School Board team is in the process of getting the asking price for the building, which comes with about 200 parking spots.
If the district was to acquire the Progress Park building, the shortage in parking would be solved.
Board member Brandi Lautigar asked what the point of the $20 fee was and if it was to deter students from parking there.
Virginia High School Principal Mark Winter said it is actually to get them to register. “We did think $20 was pretty reasonable.’’ He added the fee helps make the passes and for staff to monitor the parking lot.
Board member Nicole Culbert-Dahl said it seems “short-sighted’’ that the district has this problem and wanted to know why there isn’t there enough spots. She said it was “disappointing’’ and asked what happens if a student has to drive from Britt (for example) but doesn’t have enough seniority to get a parking pass.
Superintendent Noel Schmidt said the parking lots were made as big as possible and there is no place to expand them to. There is no flat buildable land in the Rock Ridge communities, he added, plus the district doesn’t have $2 million to carve parking lots out of a rocky hillside or to fill up a swamp for one.
Lautigar said hindsight is 20-20, but she wishes “it would have been done differently.’’
“The real solution is the 1404 (Progress Park building),’’ Schmidt said. Without that, both students and staff will be encouraged to carpool. “There is parking here,’’ he said, but the district might have to have some sort of a system.
“We have what we have and we have to prioritize,’’ said board member Polly Sorcan, who is not in favor of buying the Progress Park building.
In other business, the board also:
• Approved hiring Brandon Borich for the vacant head football coach position, effective June 1. Borich was also hired as a full-time high school science teacher. Borich is currently an Andover, Minn., science teacher and assistant football coach. He has also held football and baseball coaching positions in Princeton, Minn., Andover and Flagler, Colo.
• Met in closed session regarding Sorcan’s lawsuit against the district. No action was taken.
• Noted the Rock Ridge High School open house will be tonight from 5-7 p.m.
