EVELETH/VIRGINIA—The Rock Ridge School Board heard from a consulting firm Monday night on a plan for the Eveleth school buildings that will be vacated when students soon move to new sites.

Bob Streetar, of Twin Cities-based Streetar Consulting, presented a “small area planning” outlook for the Eveleth campus. Small area plans offer incentive to builders and developers because the research of the redevelopment site is already accomplished, he said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments