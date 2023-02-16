EVELETH/VIRGINIA—The Rock Ridge School Board heard from a consulting firm Monday night on a plan for the Eveleth school buildings that will be vacated when students soon move to new sites.
Bob Streetar, of Twin Cities-based Streetar Consulting, presented a “small area planning” outlook for the Eveleth campus. Small area plans offer incentive to builders and developers because the research of the redevelopment site is already accomplished, he said.
The City of Eveleth, which owns the 21 acres of land, will ultimately be responsible for making the decision of how the property is used, but the Eveleth City Council is seeking assistance with the process from the Rock Ridge School Board.
At the end of 2023, the high school will vacate the site, and at the end of 2024, elementary students are scheduled to be reloaded to new buildings at other locations, leaving “half a million square feet of building unoccupied,” Streetar explained.
The City of Eveleth is exploring redevelopment options including housing and commercial real estate at the site, said the consultant, who has worked for the last year with Greater Minnesota cities on a variety of community economic development projects and spent 25 years working with cities on such issues.
Small area plans have “been around for 100 years” and typically focus on complex redevelopment sites, such as the Eveleth campus, Streetar said. The process “should end in a specified deliverable.”
The plan is executed in four phases:
1. Gathering background information: The focus is on understanding the market demand for the real estate and its opportunities and constraints. Examples include housing needs, commercial interest, building structural and reuse analysis, environmental studies.
2. Preparing a development vision and goals statement: Input from the community is included based on information from Phase 1.
3. Preparing and evaluating financial development alternatives: Concepts are re-evaluated against market demand, physical opportunities and constraints, general financial feasibility and the vision prepared in Phase 2.
4. Implementing the preferred alternative: Phase 4 takes all the actions necessary to put the plan into effect, such as securing funding and a developer.
Streetar noted that an advisory committee will be formed to work with the council to ensure key stakeholders are consulted in the planning process, consisting of school district members and adjacent neighbors.
“As I’ve said before, the council decides, everyone else advises,” he said.
The planning process usually takes nine to 18 months, and Phase 1 is expected to be completed by May 18, Streetar said.
The benefit of conducting such a plan reduces the uncertainty and risk for the builder/developer; lays the foundation and provides the builder with information to evaluate the development opportunity; attracts higher quality developers and builders; and expedites the increase in a new tax base for a city due to the redevelopment, he added.
Streetar said his firm is currently working with the City of Chisholm on a 32-acre single-family and two-family home redevelopment in an area where there is wilderness and “a ton of bedrock.”
The small area planning process typically runs $190,000 to $250,000, similar to what a developer would have to spend in pre-planning, he said. The City of Eveleth is seeking a $50,000 contribution from the Rock Ridge School Board, which can be paid back from land sale proceeds.
Other funding sources include Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation (up to $25,000 annually), the City of Eveleth, and land sale proceeds, Steetar said.
“I think it’s a great plan,” said School Board Member John Uhan. “I think it’s exactly what the city needs. I’d love to be part of the advisory committee. I live two blocks from there.”
Uhan noted that there hasn’t been a new house built in Eveleth, outside of West Eveleth, in two years. “I think it’s a great start,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.