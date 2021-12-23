VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge School Board last week approved its payable 2022 tax levy, which went up 9.03 percent.
The 2021 levy was set at $3,858,662, while the 2022 levy jumped to $4,207,275. The increase was $348,613.
The School Board set the proposed levy in September and certified the final levy by a unanimous vote on Dec. 13 after a Truth in Taxation public meeting. School board members Pollyann Sorcan and Brandi Lautigar did not attend the meeting.
Two of the biggest changes in the levy were the judgement levy with the East Range Academy of Technology and Science ($260,000) to vacate the Spectrum building and a decrease in taconite production credits of $301,384. Closures at the taconite plants due to COVID-19 increased the share of the local levy for taxpayers, said Spencer Aune, business manager.
The revenue collected is used by the school district for the 2022-23 school year.
Taconite production credits are not additional revenue for the district. The taconite revenue replaces revenue that would have been collected from property owners, according to Aune’s presentation at the meeting. Production credits are based on local mines prior three years of taconite production. When taconite revenue decreases, local taxpayers’ portion of the levy increases.
Some areas of the tax levy also decreased. That included reemployment insurance, health benefits levy (only pre-1998 retirees qualify for this levy), and OPEB (retiree health insurance) bond debt schedule payment.
The tax levy makes up only a small portion (7.5% for payable 2021) of the annual budget, which had $51.2 million in expenditures and $51.8 million in revenues in 2021-22.
