The scope and magnitude of the Rock Ridge School District construction projects was on full display as cranes were setting structural steel and boom lifts were being utilized to install insulated metal panels Tuesday.
With about 100 workers currently on the job (soon to be 150), duct work and electrical were also being installed in areas of the new Rock Ridge High School, while windows were being put in place and some sidewalks poured at the new Laurentian Elementary School.
Completion dates are still a ways out, but what is being built will no doubt be spectacular.
The new, energy-efficient schools are located on a ridge overlooking Virginia, Eveleth and Gilbert, which will provide a beautiful vista of the nearby woods through the numerous windows that stretch from floor to ceiling.
Not only is the site spectacular, but it will be the perfect location for the schools and the district’s new career academies model. Rock Ridge High School is the only wall-to-wall career academy school north of the Twin Cities.
"What we are doing at Rock Ridge is extraordinary, by almost any measure. Two ancient rivals, voting, in this order, to cooperatively build a career academy based high school and two elementaries based on 21st century skills, then deciding upon a new mascot, colors, and name, and finally, voting to consolidate,’’ Superintendent Dr. Noel Schmidt said. “Where does this happen in America? Almost nowhere. Except in Eveleth, Gilbert, and Virginia. The communities are going to love these new facilities."
The 280,000 square foot RRHS is a $117 million project with a 30-month build time. The target completion date is January 2023, said Project Manager Paul Noll. The district will then have until September 2023 to transition into the building, he added.
As far as the Laurentian Elementary, the 88,000 square foot project costs about $35 million and has an 18-month build time. That means the completion date is set for December 2021, while the student move-in date is set for September 2022.
“We’re right on track with where we need to be,’’ Noll said of the entire project schedule.
Touring the site Tuesday, the insulated metal panels were being put in place on the music suites before the brick veneer — which will cover about 65 percent of the high school’s exterior — is put in place. The custom color blend with rust-colored accents in the 15-inch-by-2 inch bricks will pay homage to the Iron Range, he added.
The Performing Arts Center is adjacent and will have more than 800 seats.
The two learning neighborhoods (classrooms) will also feature the storefront-size windows and will have a courtyard between the two wings. Inside, the walls are built to be flexible and adaptable based on the needs of certain classes and the school. Noll said that means no expensive remodels will be necessary.
Another area for ‘hands-on engaged learning’’ will feature a build pit (filled with sand) right outside of the woods lab that will allow students to learn about installing underground plumbing or electrical and other applicable skills. The career technical education metals lab, meanwhile, will feature welding booths and will also enable students to roll cars in and get them up on lifts or have them utilize chains for pulling automobile engines.
“It’s all about “celebrating the technical education,’’ Noll said, instead of having it down a dark hallway.
"We are specifically designing these facilities around 21st century skills, critical inquiry, and project-based learning. But we know that direct instruction and teacher-directed classrooms continue to be the foundational underpinnings of great education,’’ Schmidt said. “You can't tell kids to create great projects without them knowing something about the topic. Otherwise, it's just a pooling of ignorance. You still need great teachers."
While the high school is set to open in September 2023, the hands-on learning has already started.
Noll said Tuesday that 50 students were set to be on site Friday doing self-build projects like ball field dugouts, press boxes and storage buildings.
Regarding athletics at the high school, the new pool quickly went up in two weeks, he added, thanks to precast concrete. Athletes will swim north to south in the eight lanes, while the seating will be on the west.
The concession area, meanwhile, will have a view into the pool and also the main gymnasium on the other side.
The football stadium and track (with an artificial turf surface) will be located between the high school and elementary to tie the two facilities together. The football field stands will now face the east to avoid the setting sun.
The other four fields (varsity and junior varsity baseball and varsity and JV softball) are just to the north and also feature artificial turf.
Noll said the baseball and softball fields aren’t all grouped together to avoid wetlands in the area. Instead the beautiful terrain of the property is incorporated going from one field to the next.
•••
The pre-kindergarten to sixth grade Laurentian Elementary will be a special experience for the students, as well.
The school has two academic wings of two floors each, with four unique specialized labs in each area. Those are as follows: Science, art, technology and a S.M.A.R.T. lab, which involves developing sensory and motor skills.
Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students will notice slab heating in their wing because those students spend more time doing activities on the floor, said Patrick Gallagher, senior project manager.
Sliding doors (in each wing) with a strong sound barrier will also enable multiple studios (classrooms) to be connected for varying activities.
In addition, each wing will have its own common area that will look out to the courtyard between the two elementary wings. The courtyard will feature sculptures, seating and other amenities for outdoor classrooms, according to Gallagher.
One of the most striking features, though, is the indoor playground visitors will see right away upon entering through the west entrance. Prominently featured above is a bridge that goes across at the second floor level.
The children will have access to the makerspace area, according to Jeff Carey, district construction liaison.
The makerspace provides hands-on, creative ways to encourage students to design, experiment, build and invent. It is not a traditional lab, but a place where kids can use their imagination to build and play.
The makerspace area was put front and center and will include 3D printers, computers, coding and other fabricating and prototyping opportunities, said Gallagher.
With its prominent location, it will be “ever present in folks’ minds, he added, not stashed away in a back corner.
Carey added makerspace options get the children interested at a young age.
The school library will be a bit different also. Carey said each wing (two up and two down) will have its own library section in the commons area. Books will be checked out on the honor system, Gallagher said.
With so much going on and multiple parts of the school being worked on at the same time, he added that everything is on track to meet the timeline. “Things are going quite well on this project.’’
"These facilities will be a shining example to everyone else of what is possible when the war axe of parochial bickering is buried and the focus is on true cooperation and the education kids need to be successful in the future,’’ Schmidt said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.