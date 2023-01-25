VIRGINIA/EVELETH—Some “exciting things” are happening for Rock Ridge’s North Star Elementary students ahead of having a future new school building.

Sixth graders at their temporary location at the former Franklin Elementary in Eveleth have been engaging in project-based learning, applying skills to activities they are interested in, such as fantasy football, making movies, authoring books, cooking, using chemistry in the real world and running a newspaper.

