VIRGINIA—There have been a lot of “wows” regarding the Rock Ridge campus, not only from those touring the new school but from others working on the project.
Rock Ridge Superintendent Dr. Noel Schmidt provided an update on the new school during last week’s regular school board meeting.
“We are planning an official open house sometime in May,” he said, adding that the process for opening is still unfolding. “We are still learning and figuring out how it works,” likening it to the process of purchasing a house.
“Most of the teachers have been in the new high school. … The reviews coming in are, ‘Wow, I can’t believe this.’”
Schmidt said members of the Laurentian Chamber of Commerce also toured the building, and if anyone wants to know how impressed they were, “just ask them.”
The high school auditorium is one of the stand-out features people have been discussing, he said. It was enhanced with upgraded sound and lighting systems and screens, thanks to donations that went above and beyond what was allotted for the space, Schmidt said.
“It surprises a lot of people. They are going, ‘Wow, this is way better than I thought.’”
He added that in his opinion it is the nicest high school auditorium “north of the Metro.”
The scrim fencing around the outdoor stadium is also a highlight, said the superintendent. One of the individuals with the company installing the fence told him, he said, that it’s better than some of the barriers used for NFL teams. “This guy goes all around the country.”
Schmidt noted that the upgraded fencing is also due to community donations to Rock Ridge.
The building site, rocky and wooded, was a difficult one for construction, he said. “But it also makes it a unique site.”
One of its one-of-a-kind features is the “sheer rock wall” visible from the right corner of the football field. “Nobody has that. It’s just gorgeous,” he said.
“Hopefully it’s going to make all of our runners go a little faster so they beat everybody else and our football team just play a little bit harder so we can beat the other team. It’s very unique.”
Schmidt said following the spring open house, which will include tours, “we will slowly start having events in the building,” such as community education programs. The baseball and softball fields, along with the track, should also be available for use.
“We will slowly start using the building more and more,” leading up to the school year.
Schmidt also noted that the district will be closing the Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia high schools. “We did the same thing with Rosevelt last year and Gilbert.” Franklin Elementary will be used for one more school year.
“We have a process we have to go through.” The community will be invited to public meetings regarding the matter and informed via notices, he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.