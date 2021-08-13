GILBERT — After numerous allegations were laid out, Rock Ridge School Board member Pollyann Sorcan was censured at Monday night’s board meeting.
According to a resolution read by Board Chair Stacey Sundquist, Sorcan failed to respect and follow the district’s policies, failed to respect data privacy laws, undermined the district’s mission and undercut the mission “on social media and more.’’
“Whereas, the board has determined Miss Sorcan’s failure to follow the district’s mission policies and her inappropriate disclosures of information provide a legitimate basis to censure her.’’
After the board made a motion approving the censure, Sorcan responded to the resolution. The censure was later approved on an 8-1 vote. Sorcan was the only vote against.
“I deny each and every allegation,’’ Sorcan said, which drew applause from the audience.
“These are allegations,’’ she stated, “These are all subjective.’’
She asked the board for specifics regarding the allegations and called the censure a “witch hunt.’’
Early in the school board meeting, Sorcan requested the censure be discussed during an open session “since I’m the subject of the closed meeting.’’ She was referring to the agenda and the preliminary consideration of allegations against her being listed for a closed session portion of the meeting.
Sorcan also noted that she believed she was “entitled to legal representation’’ in the matter.
However, Sundquist told Sorcan she was not entitled to that because “it’s not a due process hearing.’’
Later in the meeting, Sundquist continued to read the resolution and the reasons why the board was censuring Sorcan.
The items alleged in the resolution she read included:
• Violating district policy and failing to take direction from the board chair.
• Failing to respect data privacy laws regarding open and closed meetings and public and private personnel data. That included revealing private data on personal issues at a general board meeting, which had previously been discussed in closed session.
• Sorcan at times acted against the mission of the district, which included being unwilling to accept advice from the district’s legal counsel and has failed board action after the fact. “Miss Sorcan has also published misleading and inaccurate social media posts which contradict official board actions and discussions.’’
“The above described conduct demonstrates Miss Sorcan abdicated her responsibilities on the board in favor of her personal interests,’’ Sundquist read.
“The board hereby removes Miss Sorcan from any and all board committee assignments until such time as the board decides Miss Sorcan may again be assigned to committees.’’
Despite the allegations, an audience member said “Miss Sorcan speaks for the parents is what it sounds like.’’ Another said, “She has the parents’ support.’’
Sorcan also said in her comments that she considers herself a “thoughtful’’ and “researching’’ board member.
“I think I’ve been very unfairly treated,’’ she said. “I’ve been wrongly accused of all these things."
