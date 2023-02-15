VIRGINIA—Bullying, substance abuse, suicidal thoughts, and how well cared-for Rock Ridge High school students feel were among the topics discussed during a portion of Monday night’s regular school board meeting.
Cassandra Hainey, the Positive Community Norms grant coordinator for the Rock Ridge district, presented a slideshow on the Minnesota Student Survey students took last year.
MSS launched in 1989, and is one of the longest-running student surveys in the country. The questionnaires aim to find out how students feel about their school environment—“what do kids say about how they feel in the building,” Hainey said.
Students took the survey on Feb. 15 of last year, and “the data just came out and was made public within the last month,” she said, mostly because surveys are carefully “scrubbed for inconsistencies” to assure accuracy.
“Most of the data we are going to talk about is a true balance of ‘hope and concern,’” Hainey said. “Most of our students are making good choices.”
However, “that does not in any way diminish the concerns we will see. There are things that you will see that you are like, ‘Oh, gosh, I didn’t know that many students were being bullied,’ or ‘I didn’t realize that many students didn’t know there was someone who cared about them in the school.’”
Hainey pointed out that local trends found in the survey are consistent with statewide trends. But the results of the most recent survey are especially important this year, as students consolidate into a brand-new school structure.
“We want to create a very welcoming environment for our staff and our students,” she said. “How do we set ourselves up for success in the new building?”
Much can be learned from students’ responses, Hainey said.
“A good example is they were asked, ‘Do you feel safe at school?’” The results: 33% said yes, and 17% said no.
On the bullying front: 87.5% responded that have never been pushed, shoved, hit or kicked when not playing around, and 10% said they had once or twice; 86%said they had never been threatened, and 10% said they had once or twice; 70% said they had never been the subject of rumors or lies, and 23 percent they had once or twice; 78% said they had never experienced sexual jokes, and 11% said they had once or twice; 74% said they had never been excluded from students or activities, and 18% said they had once or twice.
While those numbers are positive, any instance of bullying is unacceptable, said Hainey, who pointed out she is a mother.
The survey also looked at how many students were doing the bullying; those numbers, which were small, were consistent with the number of students who relayed they had been bullied, she said.
“Most of our kids are making good choices,” she reiterated.
As far as substance abuse, Rock Ridge students indicated via the survey that:
62% of 12th graders don’t use alcohol during a typical month, but 80% believe their peers do.
73% of 10th graders never use a vaping device, but 80% think their classmates use them monthly.
70% of 12th graders have never used marijuana, but 86% have a perception that their classmates do.
“What students think (is happening) is a huge, protective risk,” Hainey said. Students who have a perception that negative behaviors are taking place are more likely to engage in those behaviors, and vice versa, she said.
“Getting the message out” that the majority of students are not using substances “is really important.”
Hainey said the number of students who said they had considered attempting suicide was a bit higher than the average. Twenty-six percent of eighth graders, 12% of ninth graders, and 17% of 11th graders said they had considered attempting suicide during the last year.
“This year we hired a social worker and another counselor thought grant funding, so hopefully that has provided more resources for students,” she said.
Hainey said, “as someone who works in the district” the “most painful data” from the survey was the amount of students who don’t feel adults care for them. Thirty-one percent said their teachers don’t care about them at all, 40.5 percent said they care for them some, and 28% said they care quite a bit.
“We need to try to figure out how we can show we care,” Hainey said.
A Culture and Climate Team, open to all high school staff, meets biweekly, with “a focus on setting clear expectations and working to create a positive climate for staff and students.”
Hainey said the survey results can be used to gauge what issues need to be addressed.
“This is our new home, and we want it to feel like that.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.