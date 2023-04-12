VIRGINIA—Ice time options for Rock Ridge hockey program practices and games this coming school year—whether to be held at Eveleth’s historic Hippodrome or the much newer rink at Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia—were discussed at Tuesday’s regular Rock Ridge School Board meeting.
Rock Ridge Co-Activities Director Chad Hazelton said the Rock Ridge Activities Committee has talked about three options.
One is “what we did two years ago” during the 2021-2022 hockey season where ice time was split roughly 50-50 between the Hippodrome and ITMEC.
Another option was to replicate this past year’s 2022-2023 season, where 250 hours of ice time at the Hippodrome was divided equally between the boys and girls programs, with three weeks of practice and five games for each program. The remainder of games and practices were at the ITMEC. That was an approximately 30-70 percent split, Hazelton said.
“What the coaches and players brought forward to me,” he said, was a third recommended option of having all practices and most games for boys and girls hockey at the ITMEC. Teams would each, however, play two to three games and practices for those games at the Hippodrome during the 2023-2024 season.
“I know this is an emotional topic,” Hazelton said. “When I’m looking at this, I’m looking at this as a manager—what is best for our program, what is best for our team. I’m taking the emotions out of it.”
The reasons the ITMEC was recommended by coaches and players to host the majority of practices and games included safety concerns about ice quality at the Hippodrome, as well as a lack of training facilities and Rock Ridge branding at the Hippodrome.
“If you are looking for a successful program, you want consistency, you want the best facilities to practice and play in,” Hazelton said, emphasizing that his priority is “what is best for the Rock Ridge program. I don’t know what is best for the City of Eveleth. I don’t know what is best for the City of Virginia. But what is best for our team is to be centrally located, to have a home and weight and training facilities, to be able to practice right after school” rather than later in the evening.
Fritz Kvaternik, a consultant for the City of Eveleth, however, said full consideration has not been given to ice time at the Hippodrome, and said the city has not been kept in the loop regarding the current recommendation.
A joint meeting on the topic was held in November, but Eveleth had not been included in discussions since then, he said, adding, “I found out on Thursday that this had hit the Boardbook.”
Kvaternik said he went through the list of concerns, including ice conditions. “I only had since Friday to work on this,” and since then, he said, Kvaternik has secured consulting services for any ice-related issues from Travis Larson, ice operations manager for the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, home to the Minnesota Wild.
“We have the best ice maker in the state, now.” Also onboard, he said, is ”the second-best ice maker,” a consultant for the University of Minnesota’s 3M Arena at Mariucci.
“It’s getting done. It’s not like we are ignoring a problem. … We will get done,” Kvaternik said.
The Eveleth city consultant also said holding the majority of practices at the ITMEC would be doubling up on the costs of weight training/locker facilities, since the new Rock Ridge school already has those amenities.
As far as school branding is concerned, Kvaternik stated that it is not a recipe for success, citing Mahtomedi High School’s recent Class A state hockey championship. The school shares a community arena with Stillwater’s team and, like other championship Minnesota high school teams, has little to no branding at the arenas where they practice and play, he said.
The majority of rinks where Minnesota State High School championship teams practice are an average of 47 years old, with some up to 60-some years old, he added.
Kvaternik also noted that the Hippodrome, located in the United States Hockey Hall of Fame city, is the most historic arena in the state. The state high school league’s traveling trophy, in fact, he said, is named “The Eveleth Trophy.”
“You do realize, your entire goal is to get to St. Paul to play in the state tournament and to win ‘The Eveleth Trophy.’ … You take The Eveleth Trophy and drive right by Eveleth and go to Virginia.”
Kvaternik added that “we aren’t asking for control of this,” but seeking consideration for a move even split that would continue to honor Eveleth’s hockey tradition and not focus on “shiny new buildings.”
Board member Brandi Lautigar said, even as an Eveleth native, she is not as concerned with branding and new facilities as she is with ice safety. Many residents and athletes have “talked about how difficult it is to play on the ice” at the Hippodrome, expressing that the ice isn’t safe and “takes forever to harden up,” she said.
Kvaternik again stated that those issues were being addressed, and the board agreed to engage in further discussion on the topic before a decision is made.
