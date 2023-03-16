VIRGINIA—Visitor input at Rock Ridge School Board meetings was recently addressed, with a guideline policy adopted.
A point of contention brought up by Director Pollyann Sorcan was whether the wording of “disrespectful comments” being disallowed during the visitor input portion of the meetings was Constitutional.
Sorcan argued that, as the policy was written, it “took away freedom of speech.”
“Whether you like it or not, you can have a personal attack,” she said.
Superintendent Dr. Noel Schmidt, at the Feb. 27 meeting, said when running “a business meeting,” the board has the right to set guidelines, and “there is no freedom of speech. They (the public) do not have a legal right to come to a school board meeting and say anything they want. … You can restrict people from talking again and again and again. This is hard for the public to understand.”
“You can not disallow that according to law. I’m voting against it,” Sorcan said.
The board discussed, and decided, to replace “disrespectful comments” with “personal attacks.”
The policy would then read: “Personal attacks directed at an individual either by name or inference will not be allowed. Personal concerns should be directed first to the teacher or employee, the principal, the Executive Director of Human Resources, the Superintendent and finally in writing to the Board.” Persistence in such remarks terminates that person’s privilege to address the board and can potentially lead to removal from a meeting.
“That still does not pass muster,” said Sorcan, who voted against the change in wording along with Director Lisa Westby.
The policy ultimately passed on a 4-1 vote, with Sorcan voting no.
The policy states that anyone desiring to speak during visit input must submit a request to the district office or school board chairperson or on an official form created by the district at least three hours before a meeting. The school board chairperson may make exceptions and is authorized to use discretion if a request is submitted less than three hours prior to the beginning of a meeting.
Guidelines further state that individuals called upon to speak must state their name, address and topic. “All remarks shall be addressed to the Board as a whole, not to any specific member(s) or to any persons who is not a member of the Board.”
If there are a number of individuals present to speak on the same topic, a designated spokesperson is asked to represent the group.
The policy also says the input session is time for the board to “listen;” not a time for “discussion.”
