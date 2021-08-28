COOK — The Jam band, “Jaggedease”, based out of Rochester will perform at Cook’s Music in the Park from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1. According to band member, Gabe Holmes, on their website: “We are The Jaggerdease Band that plays original music that covers numerous different genres, Improving off of the songs written…...” The website is jaggedease.com. In Rochester, Minn., they consistently perform at The Redwood Room, The Forager, Thesis Brewery and Civic Theatre Live to name a few.
In case of a rainy Wednesday evening weekly concerts will move to the Cook VFW near the park. Bring a blanket or chairs or you may listen from your car to the sound of music in Cook, MN.
These concerts are made possible by the Cook Chamber of Commerce, Cook VFW Post 1757 and Auxiliary, Cook Lion's Club, Northwoods Friends of the Arts, and freewill community donations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.