Roaring '20s dinner theater

The community will have the chance to support the Mesabi Humane Society and solve a 1920s murder mystery during a fundraising event hosted by Guilty Party Mysteries of Grand Rapids on New Year’s Eve at the Virginia Elks Club.

 ANGIE RIEBE MESABI TRIBUNE

VIRGINIA—A “murder” will take place at the Virginia Elks Club on New Year’s Eve, and you have the chance to solve it or play a role in the crime.

But don’t worry, it’s not for real, but rather a dinner theater production to raise funds for the Mesabi Humane Society, based in Virginia.

