VIRGINIA — Heather Mantsch joined the Range Mental Health Center (RMHC) team as a psychiatric nurse practitioner on Dec. 14.
She recently graduated from Winona State University as a psychiatric nursing practitioner and previously held a pediatric nurse practitioner license. She also has a master’s degree in nursing from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn.
Formerly working in IT, Mantsch made the career change because she wants to do something that makes a difference and gives her a sense of purpose. She is passionate about the impact and prevention of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), complex trauma and providing trauma informed/compassionate care.
Mantsch is currently seeing both adults and children with a focus on complex trauma, behavior concerns, autism spectrum disorder and other developmental concerns.
Mantsch is no stranger to the north woods as she was born in Bigfork and previously lived in Grand Marais. A highlight that drew her to RMHC is the wraparound services offered by the nonprofit.
“RMHC is very fortunate to have Heather with us,” said RMHC CEO Janis Allen. “We look forward to sharing her expertise with the surrounding communities.”
In her private time, one can often find Mantsch on the water, hiking or biking.
Range Mental Health Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing comprehensive integrated behavioral health care services to the citizens of northern Minnesota thereby helping people reach and maintain productive and dignified lives. To make an appointment with Mantsch, contact RMHC’s Virginia offices at 218-749-2881.
