RMHC celebrates 60 years

Range Mental Health Center celebrated its 60th anniversary on Tuesday with an employee lunch and cake. The nonprofit, which was started by just two persons, was incorporated on May 25, 1961, in the State of Minnesota. It was the first rural community mental health center in the United States and the first in Minnesota to provide services developed specifically for persons with serious and persistent mental illness. Today, RMHC employs 160+ persons and offers upwards of 15 comprehensive, integrated mental health and substance use disorder services. The cities of Virginia and Hibbing have proclaimed May 25, 2021, as RMHC Day.
