In the cyclical iron ore and steel industry, producers are riding a high.
“We're going to ride this wave as long as we can,” John Arbogast, United Steelworkers District 11 staff representative in Eveleth said. “Pellets are at a 10-year high right now and that's good.”
After a 2020 slump, northeastern Minnesota's iron ore industry is on the upswing.
Iron ore pellet production at the region's six plants is projected to reach 37.5 million tons this year, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue Minerals Tax Office.
That's about a 7.4 million ton increase compared to the 30.1 million tons produced in 2020.
A resurgence in demand for automobiles, trucks, appliances, and in the energy and construction sectors, is driving the nation's need for steel. And that means increased demand for iron ore pellets, the raw material used to make steel.
“There are a number of reasons why the pellet production is up and steel demand is high,” Kelsey Johnson, Iron Mining Association of Minnesota president said. “New car and truck sales are climbing and a lot of people are renovating their homes. Construction is also going strong.”
First quarter iron ore pellet production at northeastern Minnesota mines was 9,573,000 tons, about the same as the 9,584,000 tons produced in the first quarter of 2020.
However, with all six plants currently operating at capacity, second, third and fourth quarter production, is projected to easily surpass 2020 production rates.
“It's full production at all the mines,” Arbogast said. “We were worried about Hibtac (Hibbing Taconite Co.) with the ore shortage and life of the mine, but with the pellet prices, it looks like they're going to run the rest of the year, so that's good news.”
The price of iron ore on the world market hit $186.63 per ton on Friday.
Meanwhile, domestic hot rolled coil steel prices were around $1,400 a ton.
Both are signs that the iron ore and steel industry are thriving.
“It's all about demand,” Arbogast said. “With our pellets, a lot of them are going to make automobiles, appliances and defense and the demand is high. You drive around and look at the car lots and they're empty.”
In 2020, light vehicle sales were about 14.46 million units, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA).
For 2021, NADA forecasts sales of 16.3 million units, a 12.7 percent increase compared to 2020.
Commercial and heavy-duty truck sales were up 15.8 percent in the first quarter of 2021 from 2020, according to NADA. Sales increased due to freight company demand, NADA said in a news release,
Tariffs on imported steel have also helped stabilize the iron ore and steel industries, Johnson said.
“Thankfully, federal policy has held the Section 232 filing, which has contributed to a greater demand of American made steel,” Johnson said. “Lower import numbers from trading partners and growing steel capacity utilization rates have also contributed to increased demand for American steel.”
The capability utilization rate, a measure of domestic steel mill operating health, hit 78 percent for the week ending April 17, 2021, a significant improvement from the roughly 54 percent operating rate in mid-2020.
Demand for iron ore also means northeastern Minnesota iron ore plants are hiring, Arbogast said.
“There's hiring everywhere,” Arbogast said. “There's a huge shortage of craft employees like millwrights, electricians and diesel mechanics at every mine. There's jobs to be had.”
It's all an indication of continued stability at northeastern Minnesota iron ore plants.
“I read a lot of articles and a lot of people who know a lot more about it than you and I say this will at least go through the second quarter of 2022,” Arbogast said. “As we all know, it's a cyclical industry and right now we're at the top.”
