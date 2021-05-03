GREAT SCOTT TOWNSHIP — A Chisholm man was transported by ambulance following an All Terrain Vehicle crash on Saturday in Great Scott Township.
A group of riders was traveling near Kinney shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday, when a 43 year-old rider from Chisholm traveling with them hit a rut in the off road trail and lost control of his ATV, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s office. The ATV rolled, and the rider was thrown from it, sustaining what law enforcement described as a “severe leg injury.”
The rider was transported by Virginia Ambulance to Essentia Health Hospital in Virginia.
The St. Louis County Rescue Squad, Virginia Ambulance, Buhl Ambulance and Kinney First Responders assisted at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.
