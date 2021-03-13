Ribbon cutting celebration

The Hibbing Area Chamber staff, Ambassadors, and Board of Directors celebrated a new member, Arrowhead Motorcycle Apparel and Supplies', at a new location with a Ribbon Cutting. Shop their wide variety of motorcycle apparel and supplies Monday - Saturday.

 Submitted photo

