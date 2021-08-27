CHISHOLM — A common passion for retriever field trial training and the pursuit of cooler summer temps led Steve Ritter and Ken Burton, retired doctors from Southern Louisiana and Southeast Texas, respectively, to spend a portion of the year in Chisholm.
In an interview earlier this week, the two men - who set up camp at the Chisholm Iron Trail Campground for the summer - provided some insight on their experiences with training the breed of their choice, black Labrador Retrievers.
Ritter, a former internal medicine doctor and emergency room doctor, retired for about 15 years now, said he prefers to train one dog at a time based on past experience.
“Generally, I train every day six hours per day, every day,” Ritter said.
This summer he said he trained a little less.
“I wanted to do more fishing,” Ritter said with a laugh.
American Kennel Club (AKC) retriever Field Trials measure how well the dogs can retrieve in the field at longer distances and are judged in comparison to other dogs entered rather than pass/fail.
Judges look at a dog’s natural abilities such as marking a fall, memory, intelligence, attention, style, courage, and perseverance. They will also examine your dog’s proficiency in learned abilities like steadiness, control, response to direction, and delivery of bird. Handler and dog must work together to have a successful outcome. The pinnacle accomplishment for any dog running in field trials is to earn a Field Champion title designation or an Amateur Field Champion (AFC) designation or for some, it might be both, according to the AKC.
While staying in Chisholm, Ritter and Burton, a retired oral and maxillofacial surgeon, along with about a dozen other handlers in their group train their dogs at various locations on the Iron Range, including at a parcel owned by the Iron Range Retriever Club in Mountain Iron.
Even though the Iron Range is experiencing a hotter summer than normal, Ritter and Burton have found it’s still way cooler than their home states.
“You only get an hour or so in the morning,” Burton said, while talking about training in Texas.
The two also commented on how pleasant they’ve found the local people to be since coming here for the past several years, and the convenience of the centrally located campground in Chisholm.
Ritter said he prefers to train one dog at a time, and only trained two briefly.
“It’s exactly two times as hard, not one and a third - it’s twice as hard to train two dogs— twice as much work, twice as much time, twice as much equipment, — not only a little bit harder,” Ritter said.
Ritter’s current dog, Bayou Teche Micah, recently participated in field trials in Duluth, and is set to participate in another field trial there next month.
Micah is the grandson of Bayou Teche Miah, a field champion and mature field champion owned and handled by Ritter that acquired an impressive 108 points upon her retirement at 7 years old.
Ritter and Burton explained the point system, whereby a dog gets five points for first place, three points for second, one point for third, and a half point for fourth.
“You need 15 points to be an amature field champion, and you have to have a win, or 10 for an open with and you still have to have a win,” Ritter explained.
“You’re not going to chew at it with number three’s, and you have to have that win,” Ritter said. “To get that win, you have to be good, but you also have to be a little lucky,” he added.
Burton is currently training two dogs, a 9 year-old Bayou Teche Keystone Closer, and a five year-old Bayou Teche Laurette.
Bayou Teche Keystone Closer is currently only a half a point away from obtaining AFC status.
Ritter said he and Burton train regularly while in Minnesota, “wherever they’re allowed to train their dogs.”
A training site in Mountain Iron owned by fellow dog trainer and field trial competitor is where they can frequently be found.
At one point in the interview, Ritter provided a demonstration of how the field trials work by throwing a training decoy for Micah.
Ritter explained that during the actual field trials, actual birds (ducks or pheasants) are thrown out at 250 to 300 yards with a guy wearing a white shirt, and the dog is judged on how straight of a line they take to go uphill, downhill, cross valleys, and through the woods to get to the bird.
“And that’s how they’re judged,” he said.
A second way the dogs are judged is on what’s called a blind, where the trainer sends the dog to retrieve the bird that’s out of sight with hand signals.
Following Ritter’s command’s Micah seemingly effortlessly chased the dummy in the direction he was instructed, totally focused and undistracted by a neighbor’s dog tied out next door.
“This dog, you know, if you plan the dog out there 300 yards, send this dog to get it, he’s going to get it every time,” Ritter said.
“If I tell him to go this way, he’s got to turn to that side, and go that side,” he said.
During field trials the trainer wears a white jacket, and when the dog looks back, it only sees the handler.
“The people in the gallery are not allowed to wear white — white is only for the handler,” Ritter said.
Burton said that dogs can see the handler for up to about 400 yards, acknowledging that with age that can be less.
“Hunt test is 50 to 100 yards, like you’re hunting,” he said.”In field trials we throw a lot of pheasants.”
Ritter also demonstrated how the dog is trained with a whistle by blowing the whistle once to get the dog to stop, and look out for directions, and blowing it several times to recall the dog.
The two retired physicians had different reasons for getting into the sport they now both enjoy. Burton said it all started for him with duck hunting.
“Not me,” Ritter said, preceding to tell that he was immediately “blown away,” the first time he experienced watching field trials at how the dog followed the directions of its handler.
The two were then asked if they had any advice for people who want to get into field training.
“Maybe think again,” Ritter said with a laugh.
On a more serious note, he said, “This is a hobby and like many hobbies in life, it’s not inexpensive, and you don’t do it without consuming a huge portion of your time,” Ritter said.
Burton joined in.
“Go into it with your eyes open, and don’t expect success, expect to spend a lot of money, and be happy,” Burton said.
Ritter agreed, while pointing out the rewards of investing the time, money and hard work.
“If you like your dog and you want to have an incredibly well-trained animal, then this is the sport for you,” he said. “It’s fun to go out there and compete against a lot of dogs and win, and then win, win, win every time you go out — it’s really just an incredible amount of fun.”
When breeding dogs for field trials, Ritter said he goes to great lengths to ensure the health of the animal, including genetic testing.
To get a sense of how much dedication it takes to train a dog for field training, Ritter said it takes three years of pretty intense training to be ready for field trial, compared to only about four months to train for work such as bomb sniffing or drug detection.
Burton and Ritter said at the end of a day of training and competing, their dogs are also pets.
“They’re part of your family,” Burton said. “You spend more time with them than you do anybody.”
