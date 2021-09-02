ELY — A few days of rain was just what the doctor ordered for those looking to enjoy recreational opportunities in Superior National Forest and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area.
Thursday, U.S. Forest Service officials announced restrictions put in place last week on dispersed camping in forest areas has been lifted, effective today.
The Forest Service also lifted the full closure of the BWCA, the Crooked Lake closure near the fires in Canada, effective Sept. 4.
The closure of Forest Service land at the Upper Gunflint Trail remains in place.
“We’re thrilled to reopen some of our public lands to visitors. The drought is not over but we’re starting to see more rain and lower temperatures. These conditions moderate fire activity and lessen the chance of new fires showing up,” said Connie Cummins, supervisor for the Superior National Forest, in a press release.
“After talking with our fire experts about the latest data and weather conditions, we believe we have the capacity to manage the potential risk to the public of wildfire in some portions of the Forest,” Cummins added.
The BWCA closure delayed the bear season for about 50 permit holders set to hunt Bear Permit Area 22, which includes the entirety of the wilderness area. With no access, they were unable to hunt the first two days of the season (which opened Wednesday and runs through Oct. 17).
Now, with the announcement, they will be able to enter the BWCA starting Saturday.
"Closures and bans on public land are a very fluid situation with regard to outdoor recreation. Hunters, fishermen, ATVers, hikers and bikers, need to stay current with fresh information from trusted sources,” said Tom Rusch, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Manager for the Tower area. “Lots of rumors and old info out there. Always check the DNR and USFS SNF websites for current releases.”
What this announcement means for visitors:
• Full BWCAW Closure is being lifted: Portions of the BWCAW will reopen, effective September 4, including the Crooked Lake area near Canada.
• If you had a previously reserved permit for after September 4, your permit is still valid.
• Available quota permits went live for reservation at noon on Thursday,at www.recreation.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.