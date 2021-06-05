ANGORA — Carl Antus and his daughter, Carly Antus Wilk, took part for the fifth year in Strides for Stroke — Carly "to support my Dad in bringing stroke education and awareness to the community" and Carl "in memory of fellow stroke survivors (and who have since died): Jim Brink, Jon Donahue, David Ford, and Stephen Antus."
Carl Antus was captain of the team called the Resilient Iron Rangers. Participants in this year's virtual walk raised more than $1,650 and that amount doesn't include contributions The Strides for Stroke on May 15 — last year held virtually due to COVID-10 — is sponsored each May by the Minnesota Stroke Association, held in conjunction with May being Stroke Awareness Month.
Wilk told the Mesabi Tribune she was "walking in solidarity with caregivers, stroke survivors and their families. Walking in remembrance of dear friends we’ve met on this journey."
In a Mesabi Tribune story a year ago Antus told of becoming a stroke survivor in 2012 at age 59. "I was in good health, driving a production truck at Minntac. I felt perfectly healthy. The stroke happened around 10 a.m. I was checking my emails. I fell and hit my head on the desk. I couldn't get up off the floor. I thought I was clumsy. I knew my arm and leg were not working and I was in trouble." He lived alone at that time. Antus, longtime musician who had been in a band called Second Chance, said as he lay on the floor, drifted in and out of consciousness. His brother who lives nearby found him. Antus said, "I was lucky that I made it through. I was in St. Mary's hospital for 10 days and at Miller-Dwan 65 days." He said when he was in the Second Chance band, he wrote a song of the same name. "Little did I know I'd be writing it about myself," he said. The stroke caused paralysis of his left arm and leg. "I had to learn how to talk. I couldn't walk, couldn't swallow, I was on a feeding tube." Being stubborn and determined has helped, he said. And it's "important to keep finding new friends."
The website for the Resilient Iron Rangers had this statement: "Our individual team members have combined digital forces to create this awesome fundraising team. Together we will raise more money for the Minnesota Stroke Association than we ever could alone! By gathering together a group of family, friends and loved ones, I am showing the world that a stroke impacts the lives of, not only those living with the stroke and their family, but everyone who comes in contact with them."
Team members were Carl Antus (team captain), Ann Antus, Carly Antus Wilk, CC’s Pa, Lisa Bedi, Bonnie Brink, Akila Busha, Jennifer Busha, Colt Koslucher, Mike Koslucher, Ava Negrete, Bridget Negrete, Patrick Negrete, Raul Negrete, Amy Pearson, Dorothy Rappel, Coy Roen, Kate Roen, Mike Roen, Lisa Simensen, Dennis and Cynthia Suess.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.