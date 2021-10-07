ST. PAUL – Thursday, the Minnesota House Capital Investment Committee concluded its three-day tour of northeastern Minnesota by visiting the Iron Range.
Rep. Julie Sandstede, DFL-Hibbing, and Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL–Aurora, joined the committee as they learned about infrastructure improvement proposals from colleges and universities, public safety facilities, water treatment plants, community centers, and agency offices.
“I’m grateful for my colleagues on both sides of the aisle taking time to visit the Iron Range to learn about our infrastructure needs,” Sandstede said. “Investments in projects like those my colleagues learned about this week will strengthen our communities and create new economic opportunities. With interest rates remaining low, and an excellent state credit rating, we have a great opportunity to fund infrastructure improvements all across the state.”
“Learning about a proposal in a committee hearing or reading about it on paper is one thing, but legislators getting the chance to see a project up close in person gives them a much deeper appreciation for the assets in our communities,” Lislegard said. “The infrastructure needs throughout Minnesota are significant, and this coming legislative session, I hope we can all work together to pass a robust bonding bill to fund important regional priorities.”
While on the Iron Range, the committee visited Mesabi Range College, the St. Louis County Regional Landfill, Gilbert’s wastewater treatment plant, Chisholm’s ice arena and curling club, the Minnesota Discovery Center, Redhead Mountain Bike Park, the Hibbing Fire Department, and Itasca Community College.
Additionally, lawmakers received presentations about funding proposals for the Aurora Community Center, Floodwood’s water and sewer infrastructure, ATV trails in St. Louis County, a water line replacement at Giant’s Ridge, Buhl’s water system, citywide infrastructure upgrades in Biwabik and Virginia, school and community enhancements in Bigfork, and an update on the Canisteo Mine Pit project.
During the committee’s tour, legislators also visited sites in Duluth, on the North Shore, the Arrowhead, and other locations north of the Twin Cities metro.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.