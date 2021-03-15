Republican Pete Stauber recently ended speculation of a potential run for governor.
He told a Twin Cities television station and supporters this past weekend that he will not seek the state’s top executive post and will remain focused on his current role as the Eighth District U.S. Representative.
“I am not going to be running for governor," Stauber said on KSTP. “I am going to put the Eighth District constituents first.”
In a less decisive email to supporters Sunday night, the congressman said he was “humbled and touched” by the support he received to consider challenging Gov. Tim Walz in 2022, but noted that he would “remain laser focused on fighting relentlessly for my constituents in the 8th district and defending our way of life.”
Stauber was considered a potential front-runner for Republicans heading into next year’s race, after a 20-point victory in the Eight District last fall. He plans on supporting a candidate against Walz.
The party now looks to former State Sen. Scott Jensen of Chaska, whose official announcement is anticipated this week. Senate Majority Paul Gazelka is considered a likely challenger to Walz and stands to be favorite to emerge from the GOP pack that is expected to include several names.
One of those names could be MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. He was previously endorsed but Minnesota GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan, who has since said she cannot comment on endorsements at this point in the process.
Lindell presents a wild card factor to the race. If he enters, he does so in the midst of a $1.3 billion lawsuit against him and the MyPillow company by Dominion Voting Systems for spreading debunked conspiracy theories about the 2020 Presidential Election. To date, Lindell maintains that he has proof the voting machines were rigged and produced a two-hour video on his claims, but has not shared his original documentation.
For Stauber, staying in the Eighth District comes with its own calculated risks, starting with redistricting.
Minnesota is expected to lose a congressional seat after the U.S. Census Bureau delivers final results, which could happen in late September. If the state’s split government is able to agree on new maps, or judges decide the districts by the state’s February deadline to adopt the new territories, Stauber faces the possibility of an unfavorable redistrict. That said, there’s more than one way to draw the map.
There’s also the chaos scenario in which new maps aren’t drawn up and all seven (expected) seats in Congress are elected in an at-large fashion.
Still, Stauber has gained more notoriety among statewide Republicans since he was first elected to Congress in 2018, largely for his support of Enbridge Line 3, two copper-nickel mining projects on the Iron Range and the reelection of former President Donald J. Trump, while also promoting his background as a retired police officer and former professional hockey player.
He hasn’t avoided controversy during his tenure either. Stauber was sharply criticized for signing onto an amicus brief that supported a baseless challenge of the 2020 Election results to the U.S. Supreme Court, which ultimately declined to hear the case.
