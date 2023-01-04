ST. PAUL – When the 2023 Minnesota legislative session convened Tuesday in St. Paul, Rep. Dave Lislegard (DFL – Aurora) took the oath of office to begin his third term in the Minnesota House, while Sen. Grant Hauschild (DFL – Hermantown) was sworn in for his first term in the Minnesota Senate.

“I’m grateful to the people of the Iron Range for giving me the honor of serving them again at the State Capitol and representing the region I call home,” Rep. Lislegard said. “This session, lawmakers will have a tremendous responsibility to address the challenges people are facing. As the only Iron Rangers serving in the majorities of our respective chambers, I look forward to partnering with Sen. Hauschild to lead the way in delivering for our region as we enter a new political makeup. We share key priorities like investing in our schools, cutting taxes – including the elimination of the social security income tax and reducing property taxes, and investing in important public infrastructure through a bonding bill. There are many different ways to improve people’s lives, and we will bring everyone to the table during our work to put people before politics and make the Iron Range and our whole state stronger.”

