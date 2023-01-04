ST. PAUL – When the 2023 Minnesota legislative session convened Tuesday in St. Paul, Rep. Dave Lislegard (DFL – Aurora) took the oath of office to begin his third term in the Minnesota House, while Sen. Grant Hauschild (DFL – Hermantown) was sworn in for his first term in the Minnesota Senate.
“I’m grateful to the people of the Iron Range for giving me the honor of serving them again at the State Capitol and representing the region I call home,” Rep. Lislegard said. “This session, lawmakers will have a tremendous responsibility to address the challenges people are facing. As the only Iron Rangers serving in the majorities of our respective chambers, I look forward to partnering with Sen. Hauschild to lead the way in delivering for our region as we enter a new political makeup. We share key priorities like investing in our schools, cutting taxes – including the elimination of the social security income tax and reducing property taxes, and investing in important public infrastructure through a bonding bill. There are many different ways to improve people’s lives, and we will bring everyone to the table during our work to put people before politics and make the Iron Range and our whole state stronger.”
This session, Rep. Lislegard will chair the House Property Tax Division while serving on the Veterans and Military Affairs, Environment and Natural Resources, and Taxes committees, a House news release said.
“I’m humbled and honored to serve the people of the Iron Range and Northland,” said Senator Hauschild. “As we look ahead to the work before us, I’m focused on tackling immediate needs, such as an extension in unemployment insurance benefits for laid off miners, as well as the long-term challenges including school funding, property tax cuts, removing the tax on social security, and investments in our infrastructure. I’m looking forward to working with both Rep. Lislegard as well as our DFL and Republican colleagues to make sure that we’re doing what’s best for our region and our state.”
Sen. Hauschild is the Vice Chair of the Senate Labor Committee. He also serves on the Education Policy Committee, Taxes Committee, and Environment, Climate, and Legacy Committee.
Rep. Lislegard encourages constituents to contact him throughout the session to offer input and feedback. He can be reached by email at rep.dave.lislegard@house.mn.gov or by phone at 651-296-0170. Constituents are also encouraged to “like” Rep. Lislegard’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/repdavelislegard and sign up for email updates on his official House website.
Sen. Hauschild encourages constituents to reach out to him to share their views, ask questions, and get engaged in the legislative process. Constituents can contact his office at sen.grant.hauschild@senate.mn or by phone at 651-296-1789.
