VIRGINIA—The Virginia City Council Tuesday unanimously approved a fee structure for its new rental code ordinance.
The decision wasn’t made without extensive discussion, however.
Most councilors who spoke and Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr. supported the resolution, while one had concerns.
“I feel that the city is biting off more than they should chew,’’ according to Councilor Gary Friedlieb, who felt the fee schedule was a little “aggressive.’’ He added that the fees will be “cost burdensome’’ to people that offer property for rent.
Councilor Steven B. Johnson didn’t agree. “If you’re a landowner, you’re a business owner,’’ he said, and the cost to landowners is nothing right now with no minimum standards to meet.
Johnson spoke of tenants in certain rentals that had to deal with rats or mice and the property owner offering a discount to stay renting there. “That blows my mind,’’ he added.
“The people who are going to suffer from this are the ones not meeting minimum standards in their rental properties. The only way to hold people accountable is financially,’’ he said.
The fee structure starts with a $250 annual fee for one unit and goes up to $2,000 for 101 units and up. It also includes other fees (from $100 to $750) for re-inspections and penalties that are part of the rental code ordinance.
According to Johnson, “this has been a long time coming.’’ If it really is too expensive we can adjust it. “As long as we set minimum standards for safety, I think the entire town will benefit from that,’’ he said, because places will have to look good and be well maintained.
“We have to protect the people that are renting,’’ Councilor Maija Biondich said. She added there are sometimes squatters in some places and the neighbors don’t know if that place will go up in smoke.
“Our taxpayers of Virginia have paid the price,’’ Biondich said, and few have ruined it for the good. She agreed that the fees are “a cost of doing business. To ensure people’s safety is all I’m looking for. It’s not about making money by the city.’’
Councilor Julianne Paulsen told her fellow City Council members the number of one-unit rentals was 186 in 2014 and it is now at 591. “There a quite a number of them’’ so the ordinance was developed for the protection of tenants. “It needed to happen.’’
Paulsen added later that “it’s a really great step for the City of Virginia, and it can always be relooked at if necessary.
Friedlieb added he is not opposed to it, but still believes the city is being a little too aggressive.
Elected in November, new Councilor Liz Motley said she door-knocked the whole city for five months and found the taxpayers “absolutely’’ want something done with the rental properties. “I feel the fees are fair and this does something to clean up our city.’’ The more units you have, the less property owners pay per unit, she said.
Cuffe said the fees (as they’ve been adjusted) “are necessary to achieve the goals and objectives we have for safe and secure housing for the City of Virginia. For me, it’s a document that may have to have adjustments in the future.’’
Cuffe added that something needs to be put in the ordinance to incentivize some of the landlords that have “great’’ inspections. That could come in the form of a rebate or reduction because they’ve been a “responsible landlord,’’ he said.
Overall, the idea is not to give more burden to responsible landlords, Cuffe said, but creating a safe and secure environment for those that rent in Virginia is the city’s goal.
Before the fee schedule was unanimously approved, Friedlieb asked if those incentives would be addressed at Tuesday’s meeting.
Cuffe said it wouldn’t be at that time, but at a later date.
The purpose of the rental ordinance, which has yet to have a final reading, is “to ensure that all rental units in the city are decent, safe, sanitary and operated and maintained in a manner that avoids the creation of a nuisance to the neighborhood, an influence that fosters blight and deterioration, or creates a disincentive to neighborhood reinvestment,’’ the formally named Rental Registration and Inspection Ordinance states.
“The council finds that providing for the public health, safety and welfare of its citizens occupying rental units requires a program that not only corrects substandard housing conditions and enforces a minimum habitability standard for rental units, but that also provides for the quiet enjoyment of the normal activities of life for occupants of rental properties and for the neighborhoods in which such rental properties are located.’’
The ordinance applies to all rental dwellings, rental dwelling units, housekeeping units, rooming units, rental units, buildings and premises located within the city. It does not apply to suites and sleeping rooms in hotels, motels or motor inns, which are let to the public for periods of less than one month.
The ordinance also calls for inspections by the code official to attain uniform building and maintenance standards in the city. The code official is authorized to enter, examine and survey for the inspections between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The property owner or representative must be notified in writing of the inspection dates and times.
Violations of the ordinance may also be issued by the code official and correction deadlines will be provided. The property owner will also have the ability to appeal a violation.
Once the ordinance is adopted, the city will begin accepting applications for registration and licensure. Rental properties should begin the process of inspection and licensure early in the first year the property is subject to regulation.
The rental code fee schedule is as follows:
Rental Building Type, Annual Fee Per Building
1 unit, $250
2 units, $400
3-5 units, $600
6-10 units, $800
11-20 units, $1,000
21-50 units, $1,200
51-75 units, $1,400
76-100 units, $1,500
101 units and up, $2,000
Additional Fees
Re-inspection fee per unit (3rd and each additional inspection), $200
Complaint-based inspection fee for validated violation per unit, $200
Late rental registration penalty-per unit, $200
Reinstatement fee for suspended license, $750
Failure to transfer ownership penalty, $300
Operating without a license penalty, $750
Rental appeal each licensed building, $200
Annual non-conforming parking per required spot, $100
Initial rental registration fee per building, $400
Failure to designate a local manager/agent, $100
