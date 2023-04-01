IRON RANGE—It’s not so unusual, lately, to see a llama moseying around area clinics and care centers. Llamas also show up at birthday parties. And, who knew—they are even practical jokers.
“The shenanigans don’t stop,” when it comes to the lovable llamas, said Cook’s Country Connection owner Lois Pajari.
Neither do the smiling faces and uplifted moods sparked from a little llama love.
The three working llamas of the petting farm in Cook—Sophie, Belle, and Betty Lu—plan to continue their antics around the Iron Range.
“We didn’t expect this response,” Pajari said.
It’s been just a week since Cook’s Country Connection launched Rent-a-Llama, and already the first bookings have sold out.
Rent-a-Llama works like this: The personable creatures will make a 30-minute visit for $50. For bookings outside of the Cook area, about four stops are set up “to make it worth” the costs of transportation, Pajari said.
A trip to Hibbing, set for April 7, is already full. On Friday, Sophie dropped in on the Laurentian Clinic in Virginia, thanks to a donation from an area woman who wanted to brighten the day of employees.
Like everything else on the farm—yoga with goats (and the rest of the critters); Happy Hour at the Farm (a bring-your-own-booze event and chance to hang with the animals while sipping cocktails); and kids camps—the Rent-a-Llama was born out of a combination of ideas being tossed around and the willingness of Cook’s Country Connection to think outside the box.
Pajari and her sister, Laura Pajari, opened Cook’s Country Connection in 2014 on the Century Farm, homesteaded more than 100 years ago by their great-grandparents, Albert and Agusta Peterson.
The farm is host to a number of other events each summer, including Ladies Night on the Farm, outdoor concerts, and painting classes—all listed on its website, cookscountryconnection.com.
Besides llamas, it is home to alpacas, KuneKune pigs, cows, mini and standard donkeys, horses, Nigerian Dwarf and Pygmy goats, rabbits, Barbados Black Belly and the by-all-accounts adorable Babydoll Southdown sheep, peafowl, ducks, chickens, guinea fowl, turkeys, and, at one time, the popular Zuko the yak.
Pajari and the crew have taken farm animals to assisted-care facilities for some time to cheer up residents. But the ability to book a llama is a new concept for the business.
The Pajari sisters decided to try it out for the off-season months of March and April.
“We did a trial run last Friday in Cook at Scenic Rivers (Health Services),” Lois Pajari said. “A gal paid us to come” to the clinic. “Morale is tough these days, with the weather this time of year and COVID still flying around. She thought the overworked staff would love to see a llama—as a brief respite.”
And they sure did.
The visit was a big hit, Pajari said. “It’s such a good feeling to see people smiling.”
Following the clinic stop, she and Sophie made a swing into the Cook Care Center. “I’d heard there was a magician coming to the nursing home.”
Pajari asked the magician if he had ever made a llama appear. He had not.
But thanks to a little fun showmanship, the residents were treated to a one-of-a-kind llama-appearing performance.
They then had one-on-one time with the llama, their faces glowing from the opportunity to pet and talk to Sophie.
While waiting to take the stage, Pajari and her pal strolled around the parking lot, surprising a woman who was in her car on a phone call. “She looked over and saw Sophie and said, ‘there’s a llama looking at me,’ and hung up on the person,” Pajari recalled with a laugh.
What makes llamas so, well, rentable, is their personalities, said the petting zoo owner.
“Llamas are curious creatures with their own sense of wonder,” Pajari said. Sophie, for instance, “sees it as an adventure, too. She likes to check things out.”
Llamas and alpacas are also “very neat housekeepers,” she said. “They share a dung pile.” That makes them easy travel partners with little worry in the area of cleanup.
They are also “soft-footed” and “sure-footed,” with pads on their feet and “they don’t freak out about tile or pavement and they won’t damage a wood floor.”
As an on-the-larger-size livestock variety, “they are very gentle,” Pajari said. Llamas also don’t have top teeth. They don’t bite. In fact, they eat very gently, “taking grain with their lips,” and are “easy to feed.”
Pajari—the self-proclaimed “chaos coordinator” at the farm—said Rent-a-Llama will plan future dates in both Virginia and Hibbing, and anyone wishing to book a session can contact Cook’s Country Connection.
“We will be crashing a kid’s birthday party, too,” she said.
Last week, one of the llamas “played a practical joke” on a local businessman. A video on the farm’s Facebook page shows his surprise when she saunters into his office, a smile immediately lighting his face.
Pajari said Rent-a-Llama will be an off-season offering, possibly also available in November and December, depending on weather conditions.
However, “we may add llama and alpaca experiences to the farm this summer”—such as “alpaca picnics in the pasture and a walk-a-llama experience where you can take a llama for a walk.”
Until then, the llama girls of Cook’s Country Connection will continue to do the job they love—“boosting spirits” and making people smile.
