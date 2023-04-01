IRON RANGE—It’s not so unusual, lately, to see a llama moseying around area clinics and care centers. Llamas also show up at birthday parties. And, who knew—they are even practical jokers.

“The shenanigans don’t stop,” when it comes to the lovable llamas, said Cook’s Country Connection owner Lois Pajari.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments