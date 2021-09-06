Renegade Run to debut at Redhead Trail

CHISHOLM – If you’re into running and the outdoors, there’s a new event you might want to consider that offers both of those things and a chance to raise money for a program benefiting local veterans.
The United Way of Northeastern Minnesota is introducing a 5K and 25K event called the Renegade Run, set for Saturday on the new Redhead Trail System near Chisholm, to raise money for its United for Veterans program.
“Since this event is a fundraiser to benefit local veterans through our United for Veterans program, we of course want the event to be a huge success,” said UWNEMN Executive Director Erin Shay in a recent press release.
Earlier this week Shay said pre-registration numbers have been favorable, particularly for the 25K race.
“There’s interest from people from around the state of Minnesota and even Wisconsin for the 25K,” she said.
Organizers are hoping the scenic views along the course on the Redhead Trail system are a draw for runners.
“You can see the pit and overlook the water — something you don’t see on other trail run courses,” Shay said.
People can register online by 11:59 Sept. 8, or in-person starting at 7 a.m. on race day.
The fastest runner in each division will be determined by chip timers, and awards will be given to the fastest male and female runners in each bracket (youth and adult).
As race day draws closer, Shay said UWNEMN is excited to be hosting one of the first events at the Redhead Trail, and as a result bringing people to the businesses on the Iron Range.
To learn more about UWNEMN’s Renegade Trail Run 25K and 5K, visit www.unitedwaynemn.org/renegade. Maps of the race course are available on the website.
To sign up to volunteer for the Renegade Run, email elizabeth@unitedwaynemn.org or call 218-295-2424.
---
United for Veterans connects local veterans and community stakeholders to increase support for veterans and their families on the Iron Range and in Koochiching County, according to information provided by UWNEMN.
Shay said through the program, UWNEMN operates a transitional home for veterans, adding that two veterans currently reside at the home, located in Hibbing.
Forty veterans received holiday meal kits last year through the program, she noted.
Through a new Wellness Passport program, it has offered activities such as yoga, kayaking, and golf to area veterans, and is planning a hiking outing this fall.
“This winter there will be recreational activities such as cross-country skiing and snowshoeing,” Shay added.
The Wellness Passport Program is open to all veterans from Northeastern Minnesota, Shay said. UWNEMN is also looking forward to again offering retreats for veterans and other activities in 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.