A man accused of murdering a Chisholm woman three decades ago could still be released from jail, with intense supervision, as the defense team awaits crucial DNA evidence to review.
The defense for Michael Allan Carbo, Jr., 52, filed a motion last month asking the court for his release after several delays from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Parabon NanoLabs in providing evidence for review by his attorney. Sixth Judicial District Judge Mark M. Starr was critical of the delays during a Jan. 29 hearing, and ordered the discovery submitted or an affidavit from the agency and company explaining the delay.
During a hearing Tuesday, held over the video conferencing platform Zoom, defense attorney John Douglas Schmid said he “received a substantial amount” of evidence from the BCA, but “Parabon is a different story.”
He added that the genetics company provided some additional reports but “only a fraction of what was requested” and that its submission was “missing some pretty basic information” with no affidavit about the continued delay.
Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Karl Sundquist and Schmid agreed that they would try and arrange a conference call with Parabon within the next week to go over the undisclosed information. Sundquist said Tuesday that “everybody getting on the phone and going through the list is probably the best thing.”
Starr continued the motion to release Carbo until 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, and suggested prosecutors provide reasoning from Parabon. He added that if a “realistic and reasonable” timeline for Parabon to provide the evidence isn’t presented at the next court date, the court will consider supervised release for Carbo.
Starr said he will also continue considering a defense motion that would exclude Parabon evidence from the case as a form of sanction for the long delays in moving matters forward. So far, three attempts to hold a contested omnibus hearing have failed because of the lack of discovery for the defense to review.
“Both aspects of that motion are still on the table,” the judge said.
Carbo was arrested in July for the 1986 cold case murder of Nancy Daugherty, an arrest that hinged on DNA evidence that linked him to the case.
Schmid’s motion to exclude evidence from Parabon, which includes “autosomal DNA testing done by the BCA after Parabon’s genetic genealogy investigation,” is the first step by the defense at targeting a crucial part of the case against Carbo.
Parabon, a company in the state of Virginia that analyzes public genealogy databases including enforcement programs to generate leads in cases, became active in the case last year when Chisholm Police Chief Vern Manner pursued genetic genealogy to generate new leads. The BCA lab coordinated with the company to provide a DNA sample gathered from “seminal evidence” from the Daugherty sexual assault kit. In July, Parabon contacted law enforcement “to advise that as a result of their analysis a lineage belonging to the suspect had been identified,” the complaint reads. The company identified Carbo as being associated with the genetic lineage.
Starr previously denied a supervised release request in August citing the severity of the crime, saying at the time “The community would be fearful if Mr. Carbo was released on some type of probation supervision. They’d be justified in being fearful … even if it was 34 years ago.”
Carbo is being held at the St. Louis County Jail under $1 million bail on charges of second-degree homicide.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.