TOWER — If the forecast holds there should be excellent fall weather for those taking advantage of this week’s special statewide four-day youth deer hunting season, set for Thursday through Sunday.
The hunt, which is open to any kids ages 10 to 17 across Minnesota, expanded statewide in 2019 after being an option offered mostly exclusively to southern Minnesota hunters previous to that.
Since then it’s been a fairly popular alternative for residents looking to get young hunters into the woods for a taste of a Minnesota tradition, which is what officials from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources hoped would happen when the season was created.
There’s been a focus on recruiting youth hunters across the country for several years now, including in Minnesota, where hunter numbers have been slowly dwindling — particularly amongst the young.
“We are losing hunter numbers and we need to mentor young hunters. It's not about the harvest but just to experience nature and everything it has to offer. It's about bonding time with parents, grandparents, family, and friends,” said Tower Area DNR Wildlife Manager Jessica Holmes. “My fondest memories (are) at the hunting shack gathering with family. We must pass on our knowledge of the outdoors for generations to come.”
While the regular firearms deer hunting season opens Saturday, Nov. 5, the special youth season has been set for this particular week and weekend for a very specific reason: It’s MEA weekend and Minnesota kids are usually off from school.
Another plus: The weather is typically a bit more mild than hunters will find come the first week of November, so kids have an opportunity to hunt in relatively comfortable conditions at a time when bucks are still moving during daylight hours and un-pressured by hunting activity.
According to the DNR, participant numbers are not limited and there is no special permit so parents should purchase or obtain a regular deer hunting license for the youth who will be hunting.
While youth ages 10 to 17 may participate, kids 10 to 13 must be accompanied by an adult parent/guardian/mentor 18 or older. The adult does not need to be licensed.
The accompanying adult cannot hunt in most areas and party hunting is not allowed (youth must tag their own deer). Adults may hunt in areas where the early antlerless season is open with the correct license.
And participation does not affect eligibility for the regular deer season; however, deer harvested during the youth season count toward the youth’s annual statewide bag limit.
“At the area level I hear from a few hunters engaging in the youth season. It is an excellent opportunity to get the younger generations out in the field and experience deer hunting,” Holmes said. “I encourage the Northland to take a youth hunting and share your stories with them. Enjoy the amazing recreational opportunities that we have. Create memories to last a lifetime.”
While the weather forecast for the rest of the week looks promising, the outlook in the fields and woods of northern Minnesota for deer hunters is cloudy. The area was pounded by yet another harsh winter in 2021-22, which did damage to the whitetail population in certain areas.
Holmes said DNR officials are also seeing surplus killing occurring of deer by wolves specifically in DPA 118 and 119 during the winter 2021-2022.
“We are certainly still rebuilding populations especially on public land. Recovery takes time, mild winters, and good quality habitat,” she said. “However, below average to average fawn production has been observed especially in areas with higher agriculture and hay fields. Some twin fawn reports in the fields but primarily single fawns on the public land were observed.”
For those looking to take part in the statewide youth hunt, the DNR has the following requirements.
• Participating youth must possess a valid firearm deer license. Youth age 10, 11, and 12 must possess a free license. Youth age 12 and older must also have a firearms safety certificate or apprentice hunter validation.
• An early antlerless deer license is not required for youth to participate in the youth deer season.
• Blaze orange/pink requirements apply to all hunters, trappers and adult mentors during this season.
• Youth possessing a firearms license may use a crossbow.
• The bag limit is one either sex deer. If the youth is hunting in an early antlerless area, he or she may take up to three antlerless deer with the correct licenses.
• Youth may not take antlerless deer in permit areas designated bucks-only.
• Legal bucks must be tagged with the youth’s firearm license. Bonus tags are not valid for legal bucks. Party hunting is not allowed.
• Deer permit area designations for the youth season are the same as the firearms season. A permit area designated either-sex during the firearm season is either-sex during the youth deer season.
• Youth may use a bonus tag rather than their youth firearm license tag for antlerless deer in permit areas designated two-deer limit or three-deer limit, or where the early antlerless season is in effect.
• In disease management areas (600-series) youth may use a disease management permit in place of a bonus permit to tag antlerless deer.
• Youth must use their youth firearm license tag if they take an antlerless deer in a permit area designated antlerless permit lottery or either-sex. Bonus tags are not valid in these areas.
• Itasca State Park (Deer Permit Area 287) is closed during the Youth Deer Season.
