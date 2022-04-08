YMCA partners with Essentia, Virginia Lions Club to offer diabetes program

MOUNTAIN IRON — Bernie Ballard, a retired nurse, knew she and husband, Jim, were at risk for Type 2 diabetes.
“I have a pretty sedentary lifestyle,” she said. While her husband had been fairly active, he’d suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery and slowed him down a bit.
By March of last year, “we’d gone through the first year of the pandemic and had gained weight.” Add to that, family history of diabetes, elevated A1C numbers (a measure of a person’s average blood glucose levels for three months), Bernie’s slightly high blood pressure, and an abundance of goodies on hand while homeschooling a grandson.
The equation was perfect for future onset of the disease, which is associated with many risks, including heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, blindness and amputation of lower extremities.
That’s when Bernie “saw a blip in the paper” about the National Diabetes Prevention Program (NDPP) being offered at the Mesabi Family YMCA.
NDPP is a year-long, evidence-based lifestyle change program aimed at building healthy habits to delay or prevent Type 2 diabetes.
The couple signed up.
One year later, the Ballards have both lost weight. They are healthier and their A1C numbers have gone down, indicating they are at less risk to develop diabetes.
“I hope people get in there and take advantage of the program,” Bernie said, noting that the class is free.
NDPP is regularly $429, but is offered at no charge by the Mesabi Family YMCA with support from Essentia Health and the Virginia Lion's Club.
A new session will begin April 26, with an information meeting set for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the YMCA in Mountain Iron.
Classes, taught by trained NDPP lifestyle coaches, will run weekly on Tuesday nights at the Y for the first three months, then continue to meet twice a month and eventually once a month.
They are open to anyone age 18 or older diagnosed as pre-diabetic or who qualifies as at risk for diabetes through a simple pre-screening evaluation available at: DolHavePrediabetes.org.
NDPP is not for individuals already diagnosed with diabetes.
Pre-diabetes means a person’s blood glucose levels are higher than normal, but not high enough to be considered full-blown diabetes. Risk factors include excess weight, being age 40 or older, having high blood pressure and getting little physical activity.
There are usually no symptoms of pre-diabetes. In fact, one out of three American adults has pre-diabetes and doesn’t even know it, according to NDPP.
While genetic risk factors can not be changed, lifestyle changes can reverse pre-diabetes and prevent the disease, said Marcia Aluni, one of the NDPP lifestyle coaches.
And that’s exactly what happened for the Ballards after a year in the program.
Bernie calls it their new “healthstyle,” which includes healthier eating and a doable exercise program.
With each “baby step,” she said, the couple “got rid of bad habits” and identified reasons for overeating or snacking, such as from emotional stress or boredom.
The year-long course allows participants the time to truly make lifestyle changes, Bernie added.
“Exercise was key for us,” she said. NDPP teaches a goal of 30 minutes of exercise five days per week, for a total of 150 minutes..
Program participants are provided with an orientation of the exercise equipment at the Y and a two-month free membership, but there is no pressure to join the Y.
“We live out in the country so we walked our dirt road,” she said. When in town, the couple sometimes footed it around Virginia’s lakes or used the walking track at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center — little by little increasing the pace and number of laps.
“It worked for us,” Bernie said. “We are both down 30 pounds.”
If a person can’t do 30 minutes of exercise, they can begin with 10 minutes, she added. The idea is “do more than what you did yesterday. Keep going and taking baby steps.”
Class participants learn about proper portions and keep food journals to document calories, which “kept us accountable,” Bernie said.
“It disciplines you,” Jim Ballard said. “It’s mostly up to you” to follow the program.
But that doesn’t mean treats are not allowed. NDPP teaches ways to incorporate foods people enjoy into a healthy lifestyle.
That means you can have a cupcake, Bernie said, “as long as it’s not every day. It changes your mindset.”
Part of the program is to teach ways to cope with challenges and could derail a person’s hard work and how to get back on track if straying from the plan.
Some people may think NDPP is restrictive, said Bob Simensen, who was also in the session that ended last month. “It’s not that way. It’s not at all restrictive.”
Rather, it instructs how to “change over time” to incorporate healthier habits, while finding a balance.
Meeting with others also concerned about their health provided positive “peer pressure,” said Simensen, who enrolled with his wife, Kristen, at her urging.
“My wife encouraged me. We both had higher blood sugars. And we have a friend who had taken it. We knew it was a good program.”
In addition to instruction from the trained coaches, there are guest speakers who discuss nutrition and exercise, said Simensen, whose dad was diabetic.
“Instead of waiting for it to happen,” he said of developing diabetes, “you feel better inside knowing you are being proactive.” The benefits of the program include not only avoiding illness, but “having a happier life.”
Simensen and his wife both lost weight and lowered their A1Cs, “which was a pleasant surprise and indicated the program works,” he said. “I’m retired, but she’s still working. The class also helped her with balancing stress better.”
And “cost-wise, there’s no barrier,” he added. “It’s a high-quality program. They do a tremendous job teaching it. It’s very well thought out and very well organized. It’s helpful for people who want to avoid getting diabetes.”
The Ballards said when they see commercials for “big, fat, juicy burgers,” they now think about the calories and fat they contain. “We would be OK with sharing it. You don’t need the whole burger. We’d be OK with a half or a quarter,” Jim said.
The Ballards are often told, “you’re looking good,” Bernie said.
But, as she and her husband continue down the path of good health — sticking with their new “healthstyle” — it’s being healthier that truly matters, they said.
“I used to be a serial dieter, then I’d slip back into old habits,” Bernie said, adding that she is confident she’ll now stick with the lifestyle changes.
“We want to be here for our kids and grandkids.”
Making health “a priority” and enrolling in NDPP “was well worth our time,” she said.
For more information on the program, stop by the member desk at the Mesabi Family YMCA, visit mesabiymca.org, or call (218) 749-8020.
