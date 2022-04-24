George Ellis McComesky, of Elliott Lake south of Eveleth, had wanted to be a Marine since age 7, like his father, a combat-wounded Marine who fought in World War II.
McComesky, a native of Toledo, Ohio, joined the Corps and was wounded in the Vietnam War, receiving two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star. He would die at 69 in 2013.
David Duane Anderson, of rural Gilbert, was drafted into the United States Army. Anderson would serve in Vietnam and Cambodia, and in 1970 was seriously wounded in battle, receiving a Purple Heart. He would die at 66 in 2015.
On the Vietnam Veterans Memorial site in Washington, D.C., a plaque reads, “In memory of the men and women who served in the Vietnam War and later died as a result of their service," recognizing more than 5,000 Vietnam War veterans. McComesky and Anderson's names are among them.
A replica of that plaque is coming to Chisholm thanks to the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota and on June 23 it opens to the public.
Until then, committee members and UWNEMN staff are getting the word out about The Wall and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund In Memory Honor Roll. To enroll a Vietnam War veteran in the "In Memory" program, applications must be submitted by May 23, along with a copy of military documents, copy of death certificate and two clear photos, one from Vietnam War and one more recent picture. Family members can fill out applications from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota's building in Chisholm. For more information, call UWNEMN at 218-254-3329.
“Bringing The Wall That Heals to Chisholm is such an honor — and such an opportunity,” said UWNEMN Executive Director Erin Shay. “It’s an opportunity to heal, an opportunity to educate, and an opportunity to pay our respects to our hometown heroes.”
Other honors of enrolling a veteran include a family invitation to the In Memory ceremony in Washington, D.C., where each honoree’s name is read aloud, a personal remembrance page online with a photo and biographical information and an invitation to join the Facebook group for families of Vietnam veterans who have died.
—
McComesky's good friend and fellow retired St. Louis County deputy sheriff Dave Laurila wrote in 2016 on the In Memory Honor Roll website, "We hunted in Minnesota, Ontario, Montana, Colorado, Iowa, too many times to count. We carried elk off mountains, deer off the plains, pheasant in cornfields, fish in too many lakes and rivers to count. Brothers in combat, scars from wounds, 'nam survivors. For a while, anyway. Years in a sheriff's squad together crushing crime. The best times in my life, never to be forgot. Semper Fi, buddy. 'Til we meet again."
An official citation of McComesky's war service reads: "On 17 February 1967, during Operation Deckhouse VI in Quang Ngai Province, Sergeant McComesky demonstrated aggressive leadership, resourcefulness and outstanding professional knowledge while on a platoon size search and clear mission on Highway One from Sa Huynh to the hamlet of Tan Diem. McComesky led the point squad in reconnoitering a section of the main highway obstructed by obstacles located between two hills. As the unit approached the roadblock, the enemy suddenly attacked with small arms fire and grenades. Although severely wounded in the initial attack, McComesky acted quickly and competently to maneuver his squad from its untenable position.
“Continuously exposing himself to heavy enemy fire from both sides of the road, he delivered effective suppressive fire at the enemy until the last fire team had moved to safety. Subsequently, he directed a helicopter into the hazardous area to evacuate a seriously wounded Marine. Sergeant McComesky disregarded his painful wound to lead his men in a fierce counterattack which repulsed the Viet Cong. His unwavering determination and bold actions inspired all who observed him and contributed significantly to the successful accomplishment of his unit’s mission."
In the newspaper story McComesky had said this about the adrenalin that kept him going in spite of battle wounds: "I knew I was hit really bad. It knocks the wind out of you. You’re at a totally different mindset. You’re just going to fight until you can’t fight anymore. You can’t quit, can’t call timeout. It ain’t a basketball game. You do what you gotta do."
And McComesky's wife Diane McComesky wrote on the In Memory Honor Roll in 2016, "You are so very loved and missed, my love. You made, and continue to make such a huge impact on so many people's lives...mine included. Love. Honor. Remember. Now and forever! I love you. Semper Fi!"
The website is www.vvmf.org.
—
Anderson would be accepted into the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund in 2017, one of 412 honorees that year. In a Mesabi Tribune Story his wife, Mary Ann (Geist) Anderson, described how her husband had recalled a battle: "The skirmish was awful. They (enemy North Vietnamese troops and Viet Cong) were hanging in trees and you couldn't see them. They were camouflaged, and in the tall grass you couldn't see them. All of a sudden, they started popping out of the ground and jumping out of trees. The helicopter was the last chopper out of there." Anderson had served both in Vietnam and Cambodia and was wounded in 1970, resulting in severe leg injuries.
Mary Ann Anderson told about the aftereffects of her husband's wounds — and how he maintained a kind, positive outlook on life. "A bullet traveled up the femur and when he was in a hospital in Japan, the bullet worked its way out of his leg. After 20 years he'd still be pulling out pieces of shrapnel -- he was full of it. He wore a brace on his leg."
She said in the story, "Agent Orange is what started it all. Ten surgeries, brain cancer, heart attack, stroke, broken back, liver bypass.... Even in summer his leg and foot would be ice cold. He had so many stories to share... until he had the two brain surgeries. No one was ever a stranger to him. Though he was in pain daily, it never stopped him from enjoying the people he loved. He never gave up."
She said she is proud to be the wife of a Vietnam vet. "They didn't want to go, they did go and come back, they were treated like garbage, called baby killers. He would say, 'We didn't have a choice.' It took a toll, that's for sure."
The last time he was hospitalized in Duluth, Mary Ann Anderson remembered her husband telling her to head home and let the dog out -- and asking if she would be visiting him the next day. She had said, "Of course I am. I love you. You just get better." David Anderson would die the next day.
