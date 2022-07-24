We need to remember that clearing the forests meant that the First Nations people were pushed aside and nearly destroyed. The prairies vanished under the plow and pastures, and the forests disappeared under the ax. Learning from past mistakes and successes is an important part of growing, whether as an individual or as a country.
Last Sunday, here on the Years of Yore page, was Part One of an article about logging companies and their camps. This is a continuation of the article from last week.
Today, names from over 100 years ago come charging across the page, names of some of the companies that were part of Minnesota’s first major industry: the logging industry.
This article was written by J.C. Ryan who grew up the son of a logging industry man and who followed his father into the business in the early decades of the 20th Century. J.C. would go on to work at nearly every job within the forests and sawmills. He would serve as a long-time president of the State Forestry Employees Association and was active in the Society of American Foresters.
His interest in the history of logging and the people who worked in this industry led him to being active in the St. Louis County Historical Society. The articles he researched and wrote were widely published in the 1970s.
---
Now to get back to the question of, “Who logged here?”
The logging companies and contract loggers ran into the thousands, so only a few and their general areas of operations will be mentioned here.
Probably some of the first camps in Minnesota were along the St. Croix River and lower Rum River, with William Aikins, Henry Sibley, and Lyman Warren being some of the first loggers. They were followed by the Hershey and Staples Company, Caleb Cushing, and an increasing number of others. It would take a small book to list those early loggers on the lower Rum River and along the Snake River. The first logging camp there is a record of was at the junction of the Snake and St. Croix Rivers in 1837, when John Boyce carried on logging with eleven men and six oxen. Dan Stanchfeld built the first camp on the Rum River in 1847.
From that time until 1910, when most river driving ended, loggers spread up the Mississippi and all of its branches in great numbers.
With the coming of the logging railroads, other companies sprang up all over the area, with logging spurs running inland to most pine stands. From Brainerd north to Leech Lake could be found the Gull Lake Lumber Company, the Cross Lake Lumber Company, Sam Simson, the Northland Pine Company, and the Pine Tree Lumber Company. In the area around Walker and west were found the Walker and Akley Company. Near the headwaters of the Mississippi the Nichols and Chisholm Company and the Wild Rice Lumber Company could be found. In the Bemidji area were the Clear Water Logging Company, the Crookston Lumber Company, and the Grand Forks Lumber Company. North along the M. & I. Railroad to Northome were the Bemidji Lumber Company, John Moberg, Blakley Brothers & Farley, and J. Niels and Joe Ervine.
From Northome to International Falls was Backus and Brooks. Around Baudette was the Engler Lumber Company. Around Cass Lake was J. Niels. Along the railroad of the Itasca Lumber Company from Deer River to Craigville there were Jim Reed and “Haywire” O’Connell. East from Grand Rapids were Powers and Simpson, the Swan River Lumber Company, and C.N. Nelson.
Out of Cloquet and up the St. Louis River, the Cloquet River, and the Whiteface River and in areas south of the Iron Range were the Cloquet Lumber Company, the Northern Lumber Company, and Johnson and Wentworth Company. North of the Iron Range were Cooke and O’Brien, Virginia Rainy Lake Lumber, Moon & Kerr, Namakan Lumber Company, Shevlin Clark and R.R. Bailey.
Around Ely were the St. Croix Lumber Company, Swallow and Hopkins, Knok Lumber Company, and Trout Lake Lumber Company. Along the Iron Range Railroad north from Two Harbors were Scott Graff, Colbrath, Dunka River Lumber Company, N.B. Shank, Jack Saari, North Star, Oliver Mining Company, and then the Alger Line of the the Smith and Alger Company running from Knife River to the Canadian boundary, and the General Logging Company line a little farther north with camps along it.
Up the North Shore were the Redcliffe Lumber Company, Split Rock, and Thomas Nester. In the area closer to Duluth were the Lesure Lumber Company and Mitchell McClure. The Brooks Scanlon Company railroad ran 40 miles from Scanlon to just north of Duluth with many camps all along it. Other camps in the area just north and west of Duluth were Howards, Whitesides, Marrill and Ring, and Hubbard and Vincent.
These names are just a very small part of the companies and contractors that were scattered by the thousands all over the pine regions of Minnesota. It gives you some idea of “who logged here” if you should run across the remnants of some old camp while hiking or traveling through our forested areas.
---
The following article is by Raymond Naddy and was published in the Duluth News Tribune on September 13, 1964. It concerns the hobby of trying to find bits and pieces of the past by searching out long-gone lumber camp sites. In last Sunday’s article, J.C. Ryan mentions snuff jars as being the “most desired of all logging artifacts” for those who engage in this hobby.
---
The graying stumps in the field ahead indicated logging had been done there, perhaps 60 or 70 years ago. Hugo Sundling, a retired forester, had recognized this field from an aerial photo as a possible site of an old lumber camp. He had then visited the field and an adjacent one to substantiate his beliefs.
When he called me a week ago, he said simply, “I think I found some snuff jars.”
What Sundling had seen on the aerial photos, barely perceptible even to his trained eye, were outlines of remnants of lumber camp buildings. On his visit to the site north of Two Harbors, he determined that this was a lumber camp of the pre-1910 period.
This, then, was suitable country for the hunting of snuff jars.
One might think the only one who could love a snuff jar would be another snuff jar, but that isn’t so.
The small crock, sometimes looking more like a flower vase than a container for snuff, has many admirers. This little jar is symbolic of a life and time of these northern states – the era of the big pine woods.
These snuff jars grace museums as artifacts and historical relics. A few still lie out in the open, exposed to the elements for upwards of three-quarters of a century, in isolated areas where lumber camps once stood. One thing is certain: they are not easily found.
As we walked across the field studded with stumps that have deteriorated into grotesque forms, Sundling mentioned that this probably was the pasture for the camp animals. A few alders had sprung up in the field and birches had taken root in some of the massive stumps. But, generally, the field must have been pretty much as it was more than a half-century ago.
We crossed a small creek, climbed a hill, and saw spread out in front of us a larger field. This field, likewise, was pock-marked by stumps. On the far end of it, however, we saw where buildings once stood and a rectangular patch of thistles and burdock indicated that that was where the stable once had been.
Our attention centers on small mounds of sod-colored earth forming rectangles and squares. These marked the places where the main camp buildings had been. The earth had been piled against the lower logs of the buildings to keep out the winter cold. Now, all that remained of the camp buildings were these mounds of earth.
Before starting our search for snuff jars, Sundling looked about for a little history of the camp.
Round nail heads in some of the wood he inspected indicated that this camp was built after the 1890s. Square nail heads were still being used in the 1890s; round nail heads did not come into use until about 1900.
Charred logs indicated that camp may have been destroyed by fire. A destructive fire had swept through that area in 1910. Further indication that fire may have destroyed the camp were several lanterns, badly rusted, found in one of the building sites.
“If they hadn’t moved out in a hurry, they wouldn’t have left the lanterns behind,” Sundling said.
He was still examining the lanterns when my eye chanced upon two small pieces of crockery half-buried in thick red clay.
“Here they are!” I shouted before I even fully realized that these were, indeed, snuff jars.
The jars, lying exposed for more than 50 years, were then carefully removed from the clay. They appeared as rugged and tough as the life they represented.
Snuff jars were practically a necessity in the lumber camps prior to 1910, which was about the time the cardboard snuff container came into widespread use. Prior to that time, lumberjacks had their own small metal snuff containers which they filled from time to time at the camp’s supply shack or wanigan. The refills came from the now coveted snuff jars.
The snuff jars were typically pottery, though there were others made from a thick glass.
There was no decoration on the jars we found. The only printing on the glazed gray jars read “Weyman’s Snuff.” The letters, however, have been partially obliterated by the wearing down of time.
A successful snuff jar hunt!
