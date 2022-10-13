Minnesota has eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, and all of them are up for election this fall. In the 8th District, Republican Rep. Pete Stauber is facing DFL state Rep. Jen Schultz.

The 8th Congressional District for years leaned Democratic, but in 2018 it was one of three congressional districts in the country to flip Republican. Stauber won by nearly 20 percent. The 8th Congressional District covers an enormous swath of the northeastern part of Minnesota.

