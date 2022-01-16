Voice of Democracy winners named

EVELETH — Brennan Muhich, student at Eveleth-Gilbert High School, placed first in the 2021 VFW-sponsored Voice of Democracy essay contest at E-G and Virginia, and he went on to take top honors in the Minnesota VFW and Auxiliary 8th District. His essay was placed in state competition, with the state winner to be announced January 22 in Minneapolis.
Second place in the local contest went to Jolie Stocke of Virginia and third to Hope Spaeth of Virginia. Kim Mattson, chairwoman of the Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia VOD, said about 20 students submitted essays.
The 2021 topic was "America: Where do we go from here?"
VOD is an audio-essay contest for high school students in grades 9-12. The program annually provides more than $2.3 million in scholarships. The first-place winner, who competes with all the first-place VFW Department (state) winners, receives a $30,000 scholarship that is paid directly to the recipient's American university, college or vocational/technical school.
Besides competing for the top scholarship prize, as well as other national scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $16,000, each Department's first-place winner receives an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. in March.
The VOD program began in 1946 and was originally sponsored by the National Association of Broadcasters. Initially, there were four winners selected, representing the North, South, East and West regions of the country. Each winner received a $500 savings bond and a wristwatch. The second year of the program, Charles Kuralt, the late television news broadcaster and author, was one of the winners.
America: Where do we go from here?
BRENNAN MUHICH | FIRST-PLACE WINNER
A global health pandemic. Racial tension. Climate crisis. America is a nation divided. Democrats believe their policies will advance America forward. Republicans believe their policies will advance America forward. But, politics in America today is uglier than it's ever been. Why? Because civility has been lost. America: Where do we go from here?
On November 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Delaware, Joe Biden addressed the nation for the first time as president-elect. "It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again. To make progress, we have to stop treating our opponents as enemies. They are not our enemies. They are Americans."
Speaking to all Americans, regardless of their political affiliation, President Biden laid out a simple formula for how to move our country forward. It is a message with which I agree. We must treat each other with respect and work to find common ground.
Today America is a house divided. Democrats and Republicans can't agree on whose picture is on the $1 bill, let alone how to address the global health pandemic, reduce racial tension, and solve the climate crisis. The political culture right now is a game — the party not in power tries to block and obstruct everything the party in power proposes. The result of this game is gridlock. Nothing gets done. In this game there are no winners — only losers. The American people are the losers. Gridlock keeps our country from moving forward and deepens many people's distrust of government. If our form of democracy is not trusted and respected, it hangs by a thread, and our country is ripe to become an authoritarian state.
Moving our country forward will require us to go backward. That is, back to the way things used to be. Back to a time when debate between citizens was civil and didn't result in one person being physically assaulted for opposing views. Back to a time when we could disagree with each other, exchange ideas, and at the end of the day, reach some degree of shared understanding. Back to a time when the party not in power worked with the majority party and governed together. Back to a time when political leaders focused on what unites us, not what divides us. Back to a time when bipartisanship in politics was valued, not ridiculed. Back to a time when we respected each other's beliefs — even if different from our own.
America is a great country. The greatest in the world in my opinion. We enjoy more freedom and liberty than any other nation. But it is a broken country right now. Each of us has a civic responsibility to work in the spirit of unity to heal the division. These words from former ABC News anchor Ted Koppel should motivate all of us to do our part: "Aspire to decency. Practice civility. Admire and emulate ethical behavior wherever you find it. Apply a rigid standard of morality to your lives; and if you periodically fail, as you surely will, adjust your lives, not the standards."
In conclusion, we will move America forward by restoring civility and decency in political debate, both in the halls of Congress and in our communities. If you disagree with my political views, and I with yours, we are not enemies. Rather, we should respect each other and remember that we are united together as Americans. This is where we must go from here.
America designed to give freedom to all
JOLIE STOCKE | SECOND-PLACE WINNER
Dear Americans,
As the Founding Fathers of the United States, our America was founded in 1776 on the principles of sovereignty within the government, individual rights for citizens, and freedom for all. Your America was founded sometime after that and focuses on racial understanding, perfect equality and equal opportunity. These are not the ideals upon which we built this great country -- though they're not wrong. Your America is very different from our America.
Our America was designed to give freedom to all. Why are your Americans not giving everyone their due freedom? Our America was meant for sovereignty. Why do your Americans sect the government? Our America was destined to give individual rights to all citizens. Why do your Americans limit each other? These principles are instrumental to what this country was and still is now. They defined our America; they should still define yours.
Our America used the ideas of sovereignty, limited government, and individual rights for citizens as a firm foundation. Those ideas are present, but not prevalent in your America. Your America uses the ideas of perfect equality, equal opportunity and racial understanding as a foundation. These topics should have been resolved by this time in history. Perfect equality will never happen unless you want every American to be identical. Equal opportunity, on the other hand, is a much better option: Giving each individual American access to what they need to find success. Your America's focus on equal opportunity, or equity, as opposed to perfect equality is a step towards the America we strived to build in 1776. It's allowing citizens to achieve success by their own definition, not the country's. It's giving citizens the opportunity to build themselves rather than being built by another.
Your America's ideas of individual rights do not all stand firm with those in the Constitution. Citizens still need the right to bear arms and protect themselves and others. Citizens all deserve the right to fair trials. Citizens still retain the right to build their own lives. Your America cannot take these from your citizens. Our America established these rights to protect and honor all Americans, yours and ours alike, as one people.
Your America is continually focusing on racial understanding, a topic that should no longer be a problem. Our America struggled with racial injustice, we saw all others as unequal, and we were wrong. Yours should not. Yours needs to accept and cherish all, regardless of who they are or where they come from. Our America was built to give better lives; yours needs to fulfill it because we failed at nurturing new beginnings. Injustice, racial or otherwise, are easy problems to solve: Treat everyone with equity, not equality. Equity will get everyone where they want to go, while perfect equality will only help those on top climb higher and push those on the bottom down farther.
America has never been the perfect country. The blueprint for a country with equality, new beginnings, and freedom seems extraordinary yet irrational. It truly is. Your country and ours both seem monumental, though they are not. Neither your America nor our America were ever perfect, but you still have a chance to work toward a more perfect union.
Americans, bring this astounding country to the glory it deserves. Fight for equity. Strive to uphold your rights. Hold the Constitution with the utmost revere. Improve your country, it's the only one you get. Learn from our mistakes. Make America the stronghold it was always meant to be.
With Respect,
America's Founding Fathers
‘The American Dream belongs to all of us’
HOPE SPAETH | THIRD-PLACE WINNER
The current Vice President of the USA Kamala Harris once said, "The American Dream belongs to all of us." As an American you've probably had multiple dreams, aspirations you've wanted to work toward or achieve. Striving for the best, reaching excellence, and working toward your goal have been ideals that we as Americans have the privilege to pursue. For generations upon generations we have been told that in America everyone gets the same chance to follow these ideals and achieve their idea of the American dream. However, is this true? Does everyone truly get equal opportunity to achieve their dreams? For example, a single mother from Syria could come to America with the dream of becoming a nurse, having no idea that she would be cleaning hotel rooms because of what she looks like or where she is from. Perhaps a young man whose mother is from Brazil doesn't get into college because of his lineage. Do these people get a fair shot at their dreams? Unfortunately these examples of inopportunity are actually affecting the storied advancement of America. Unequal opportunities for people trying to reach their American Dream has stalled the innovation and achievement that is usually spilling over in the United States. In order to move on as a country from this stall in success, we must curb inequality by giving everyone universal access to a path to their American Dream.
No matter who you are, no matter what your background is, you don't want your country to fail, so many people are very upset by this stall in productivity. For example, if a conveyor belt in a factory stops working, the factory won't produce enough product. In this case America is the conveyor belt that has broken because of unequal opportunities and the success of the American people is the product. To repair this conveyor belt we need to provide people with equal amounts of support so they have the opportunity to pursue their dream. Many people need a little extra help to achieve their dream, like childcare, more time or resources, money or just kind words of encouragement, and whether we mean to or not, we don't often give those things to all citizens in our country. Until we are able to do this, to support everyone, we will never achieve the level of success we are used to as a country and move on to the next level of achievement.
In order to start achieving again, we need to have realistic ideas that could result in progress. Everyone has ideas on how to revise America, and I have a few of my own. First, I think we should provide universal access to education. It is widely known that you need some form of education to find success, but currently not everyone has equal access to that education. For example, 72% of students that finish a 4-year degree in 6 years are white, while only 46% are black, according to hechingerreport.com. We could even out these statistics by increasing the exposure kids of different races have to education after high school. or perhaps by going into schools with minority populations and providing resources to give students easier access to education. If we can focus on giving everyone universal chances to education, it would make it much easier for everyone to achieve their dream.
Secondly, I think we need to recognize inequality in the workforce to continue to achieve the way we are used to. I would say one of the principal reasons for our inequality is that in our country, we give opportunities based on who you are. While we may not mean to, we are more likely to elevate someone to a higher status if they look a certain way. The majority of CEOs of businesses are white. The majority of doctors in the healthcare industry are white. Of course, people that don't fall under these parameters achieve high levels of success and fulfill their dreams, but these few people generally don't have as many connections or as much money, so they are forced to work twice or three times as hard. Once people are made aware of the prejudices in the workforce, we can begin to focus on diversifying our workforce by providing equal resources for people to get into those job positions. I believe this will help shrink the inequality we have, as well as provide more opportunities to all populations.
A final suggestion to improve the success rates of America is to listen to everyone's voice. We generally focus on ideas presented by a certain group and give less weight to suggestions from the lower or middle-class people of minorities. If we start to focus on all ideas and evaluate everyone's thoughts on an issue, all people will feel heard and a part of the process to advance our country. We could perhaps introduce more community outreach programs or have more forums in different communities where everyone could share their concerns or ideas. These suggestions are just a few options we could focus on to help stop inequality and start success up again.
The United States of America is accustomed to success. Recently, though, inequality has caused this success to putter to a halt. In order to continue this tradition of success, we must stop inequality in our country and give everyone an equal chance to achieve their American Dream. Everyone has different ideas on how this stop to inequality could be achieved whether that be giving people money or introducing a plan to curb prejudice in the workforce. Regardless, we all need to come together to stop this inequality. Only when we work together will we come to a time when we can truly say the American Dream belongs to all of us.
