Virginia mayor makes case for funding new Public Safety Center

VIRGINIA — Mayor Larry Cuffe has testified before the Minnesota House of Representatives and will soon be testifying before the Senate regarding funding for the city’s new Public Safety Center.
Cuffe and the city of Virginia are asking the legislature to exempt a $17.1 million USDA loan that is earmarked for the new facility, which is estimated to cost between $25 million and $28 million, the mayor said.
“We’re asking for an exemption so it doesn’t go against our debt limit,’’ Cuffe stated in a telephone interview. If the bill (authored by Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora in the House and Tom Bakk, I-Cook in the Senate) is passed, the exemption will allow the city to still bond for other projects, he added. “We’re optimistic that it will (pass) because it doesn’t cost the state anything.
Cuffe expects to testify before the Senate in the next couple of weeks.
The $17.1 million will help the city get over the funding hump for the joint police and fire/ambulance facility. The city already received $9.5 million from the Minnesota Legislature in the 2020 bonding bill.
In addition to those two sources, the city also plans to seek funding from the Department of Iron Range Resources for demolition and site preparation.
The 60,000-square-foot facility is set for construction in the 100 block from Eighth Street South to 10th Street South. The city is still in the process of purchasing 42 structures, including many homes, through eminent domain. Cuffe said the city is following strict state guidelines on how it negotiates with the residents and property owners.
The mayor expects all the properties to be acquired by sometime in June.
“We have the majority of them either in negotiations or under contract or already purchased through City Council approval.’’
Once the properties are all purchased, demolition will most likely start in August or September. In addition to taking down the structures, a lot of old sewer, water and steam lines will have to be removed and some soil remediation has to take place. Cuffe expects the demolition to cost a couple million dollars, which will come from the $9.5 million in 2020 bonding bill funds. “That’s a big chunk of money.’’
While it’s hard to displace the residents and some business, Cuffe said the site was chosen because it allows for Advanced Life Support coverage to anywhere in the city within six minutes and has direct access onto a snow emergency route. The main access will be off Second Avenue.
While the cost estimate is $25 million to $28 million, the City Council approved $29.4 million as the maximum possible budget because material costs have skyrocketed lately due to the pandemic and inflation, Cuffe said.
The city wants to have the project completely done by the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024, according to the mayor. It could be done as early as the fall of 2023 if everything falls into place, he added.
A joint Public Safety Center has long been a topic of discussion with the current fire and police stations being extremely outdated and undersized. The fire hall was built in 1907, while City Hall (which houses the police station) was constructed in 1905.
Concerns about the fire hall being able to house bigger and heavier equipment have long been discussed, as well.
Just recently, a bigger crack in the floor was discovered, which called for the timbers underneath to be shored up again, Cuffe said.
The City Council also just recently approved $23,000 in work through Lenci Enterprises to make the building safe until the new Public Safety Center is complete.
