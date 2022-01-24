EVELETH — A 17-year-old Keewatin girl suffered non-life threatening injuries Monday morning after a one-vehicle rollover on northbound Highway 53 at Moon Lake Drive in Fayal Township, a Minnesota State Patrol report stated.
The Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by Brooke Kathryn Petrich, 17, lost control, entered the center median and rolled after hitting the snow bank. Petrich was taken to the Virginia hospital. The road was snowy and icy at the time of the 9:47 a.m. accident, according to the State Patrol.
The Eveleth Police and Eveleth Ambulance responded to the scene.
—
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A one-car rollover Saturday morning on Highway 37 at County Road 7 in Clinton Township led to non-life threatening injuries to a 21-year-old Chisholm woman and one of her passengers, according to the State Patrol.
Brianna Beth Gallo, 21, was westbound in her Toyota Camry on a snowy and icy Highway 37 when she lost control on the snow-covered road, left the roadway and rolled. Twenty-year-old Nicholas Devin Dunkley, city not available, was not injured. Her 1-year-old passenger also suffered non-life threatening injuries, the State Patrol report stated.
None of the individuals were taken to a healthcare facility. All three were wearing seatbelts at the time of the 1:20 a.m. crash.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the crash.
