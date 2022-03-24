CHISHOLM — In three short months, United Way of Northeastern Minnesota (UWNEMN)’s United for Veterans Committee will be staffing The Wall That Heals Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall — a replica to be on display 24 hours a day in Chisholm.
“Bringing The Wall That Heals to Chisholm is such an honor – and such an opportunity,” said UWNEMN Executive Director Erin Shay in a press release. “It’s an opportunity to heal, an opportunity to educate, and an opportunity to pay our respects to our hometown heroes.”
In advance of the wall’s arrival, committee members and UWNEMN staff are hard at work getting the word out about The Wall, set to open to the public on June 23 and everything that will come with it – including the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund In Memory Honor Roll.
“On the Vietnam Veterans Memorial site in Washington, D.C., a special plaque reads: “In Memory of the men and women who served in the Vietnam War and later died as a result of their service. We honor and remember their sacrifice,” according to a press release from the UWNEMN.
The Wall in Chisholm will include a replica of that plaque – along with a digital presentation of the photos of Minnesota-area Vietnam veterans who have passed away since returning home from war.
In addition to being recognized while The Wall is in Chisholm, other honors of enrolling a veteran in the In Memory include: a family invitation to the In Memory ceremony in Washington, D.C., where each honoree’s name is read aloud, a personal remembrance page online with a photo and biographical information, and an invitation for loved ones to join the Facebook group for families of Vietnam veterans who have passed away since returning home.
In order to get a Vietnam veteran you know enrolled in the In Memory program, applications must be submitted along with a copy of military documents, copy of death certificate, and two clear photos of the honoree. One photo from the Vietnam era and one more recent photo are recommended.
Applications can be submitted online at www.vvmf.org/in-memory-program. The online deadline of March 29th does not apply for the local In Memory program; local applications are due May 23rd.
“We are grateful for this extended deadline to get as many local veterans honored in the In Memory program while The Wall is in Chisholm as possible,” Shay said.
Local service clubs are encouraged to host in-person application days for the In Memory program for those who prefer not to use computers. Upcoming opportunities to fill out paper applications in person include: 11 a.m. March 29 at the Hibbing Memorial Building, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 12 at UWNEMN’s building in Chisholm, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 11 at UWNEMN’s building in Chisholm.
For more information, call UWNEMN at 218-254-3329.
