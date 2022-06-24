USFS draft could lead to 20-year mining ban

The potential of a 20-year ban on mining exploration and mining within northeastern Minnesota's Rainy River Watershed is heating up.
A U.S. Forest Service Rainy River Withdrawal Environmental Assessment says copper nickel mining within the watershed could lead to potential contamination within the watershed.
If a withdrawal of about 225,378 acres in the watershed outside the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness is approved, it could lead to a 20-year ban on mining within the watershed.
“The purpose of the requested withdrawal is to protect and preserve natural and cultural resources in the Rainy River watershed, including the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Mining Protection Area, and the 1854 Ceded Territory, from the known and potential adverse environmental impacts arising from exploration and development of federally owned minerals,” states the 93-page U.S. Forest Service Rainy River Withdrawal Environmental Assessment. “The withdrawal is needed because the Forest Service and the BLM (Bureau of Land Management) have seen and can reasonably anticipate increasing interest within the private sector for developing the copper nickel ore minerals in the Duluth Complex that may adversely impact the Rainy River watershed.”
U.S. Eighth District Congressman Pete Stauber says the draft assessment also impacts taconite mining.
“We just found out it includes mining,” Stauber said Thursday afternoon. “This is a new low, even for this administration. Under this action by Biden, we would not be able to develop taconite in the withdrawal region of the Superior National Forest, like northern Minnesotans have been doing safely for the last 130 years.”
The draft assessment, released Thursday, is aimed at guiding a decision by U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland whether to implement a two-decade ban on mining and exploration within the watershed.
Stauber says he's several times invited Haaland to visit northeastern Minnesota to learn about the region's mining.
“I have invited her three times and no response,” Stauber said. “This administration has caved to the radical activists at the expense of our union miners. Joe Biden, the U.S. Forest Service and the Secretary of the Interior are choosing slave labor over union miners and mines that have the best environmental standards. It's unconscionable.”
The draft assessment is the latest development in a long-running debate whether copper-nickel mining could endanger the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
“This is another preemptive assumption and it's wrong,” Frank Ongaro, MiningMinnesota executive director said of the draft assessment. “The Boundary Waters Canoe area is already protected. It's impossible to predict the impact to the area without a specific project and a full-blown Environmental Impact Statement.”
Twin Metals Minnesota has been seeking to develop an underground copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum group minerals mine about nine miles southeast of Ely and 12 miles northeast of Babbitt.
However, before Twin Metals Minnesota could begin environmental permitting, two mineral leases it held on federal land were canceled in January as the land withdrawal advanced.
“Today’s action by the U.S. Forest Service is not informed by science and it attempts to inhibit the consideration of copper-nickel mining projects across a vast area of northeast Minnesota,” Twin Metals Minnesota said it a statement. “It will affect the future domestic accessibility of clean energy minerals needed to combat climate change and strengthen U.S. supply chains. This action contradicts the goals of the Biden administration.”
Twin Metals also defended its mineral rights and said it will continue to move forward.
“We have longstanding valid existing mineral rights,” the company said. “We will continue to work for the Twin Metals project to receive the thorough science-based environmental review proscribed in law and designed to protect the environment including the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. We remain confident that we will move this project forward, responsibly source clean energy minerals and bring 750 family-sustaining jobs and 1,500 spinoff jobs to the communities of northeast Minnesota.”
Nancy McReady of Ely, president of Conservationists with Common Sense, criticized the assessment.
“What I would say is that it's premature when Twin Metals has not been allowed to go through the environmental process,” McReady said. “In the Biden administration, we have very much anti-mining people that are disregarding a process that should be done fairly. They've never taken into consideration there are two gold mines in Canada within the same watershed.”
Becky Rom, National Chair for the Campaign to Save the Boundary Waters, said in a news release that a 30-day comment period will follow the draft assessment release.
Following review of comments, the assessment will be finalized and handed to the BLM, which will summarize it and deliver it to Haaland for a decision, she said.
“The environmental assessment released today provides a strong scientific foundation for a 20-year ban on copper mining near the Boundary Waters,” Rom said in the release. “It is deeply rooted in peer-reviewed science, law, and established federal public lands policy, and validates concerns of local residents and the American people about the risk sulfide-ore copper mining poses to the wilderness. It is clear beyond a shadow of a doubt that the watershed of the Boundary Waters is the wrong place for this risky type of mining.”
Mining is not allowed within the Boundary Waters Area Wilderness.
But the question of whether mining will be allowed outside the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness within the Rainy River Watershed has been like a yo-yo, depending which administration is in office.
The Biden administration in January canceled two federal leases held by Twin Metals Minnesota as it brought an Obama administration withdrawal of the federal lands back to the front burner.
In 2019, under the Trump administration, mineral leases on the federal land were renewed.
Twin Metals Minnesota had held the leases since the mid 1960's under 11 different presidential administrations.
If implemented, a 20-year ban would potentially stop any mining of copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum and palladium minerals within that part of the Duluth Complex.
The complex is one the world's largest non-ferrous mineral reserves.
The untapped complex holds 95 percent of the nation's nickel reserves, 88 percent of cobalt reserves and 75 percent of platinum group minerals reserves.
Copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group minerals are key in building electric vehicle batteries, solar panels, wind turbines and other green energy products.
“This is the Biden administration talking out of both sides of its mouth,” Ongaro said. “You can't want a domestic supply chain like nickel and then turn around and take the U.S. supply of nickel off the table. This NIMBY (not in my backyard) approach is nothing but environmental privilege.”
Ely is in dire need of new jobs and population, McReady said.
“Ely just lost 200 people,” McReady said of the population. “We had a graduating class of 30 at our school, which is sad. We need an employer that employs people. Personally, I just think there are groups that don't want to see any growth in our population.”
If Republicans win control in November, attacks on mining will end, Stauber said.
“Rest assured, we are talking about what we can do to change the administration's attack on our way of life,” Stauber said. “When the Republicans have the gavel in the House Natural Resources Committee they will never assault mining like this administration has done.”
