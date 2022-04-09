Two of three Babbitt stabbing suspects in court Monday

BABBITT — Two of three men accused of allegedly conspiring to commit premeditated, first-degree murder in Babbitt last year will appear in District Court in Virginia Monday, while the third suspect will appear again April 25.
Josiah David Delvecchio, 25, Donald James Miller, 33, and Dylan Thomas Peterson, 30, allegedly conspired, according to court documents, which eventually led to the owner of NE Time NE Wear in Babbitt being stabbed in the leg and stomach on July 10, 2021. Delvecchio and Miller will appear Monday, while Peterson will face the same charge three weeks later.
Peterson of Grand Rapids was arrested that night of the incident and later charged with two counts of second-degree assault and one count of third-degree assault. The screen printing shop owner Leah Marie Bodas suffered serious yet non life-threatening injuries, according to court documents.
However, court records show that five days later “a male claiming to be co-defendant Delvecchio called KBJR and claimed he did the stabbing and law enforcement arrested the wrong person.’’
After further investigation, Peterson, Miller and Delvecchio were each charged on Dec. 7, 2021, with premeditated first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, according to criminal complaints against the men.
In the two months before the alleged stabbing, Peterson talked to Bodas’ boyfriend, an inmate at Rush City Correctional Facility and Peterson discussed frustration with Bodas’ business decisions and said she owed him money, according to the complaints.
In June, Donald James Miller, who was previously incarcerated at the Rush City Correctional Facility, also discussed frustration with Bodas.
On July 1, “Bodas reported to police that co-defendant Peterson entered NE Time NE Wear and told her he wanted his $600 by the following week or prepare.’’
Six days later, Donald James Miller called Peterson from the Rush City facility and described Bodas and her boyfriend as “the enemy’’ and indicated “this girl’s gotta go.’’ The conversation between the two men also included setting up a “vote system kinda thing, you know what I’m saying,’’ Miller said. He went on to say, “I want you to set an alarm for three weeks from now. … “so like we got some space between this conversation.’’ In the same conversation, Peterson said, “I want to vote on some collateral damage.’’
The statement of probable cause states Peterson, Miller and Bodas’ boyfriend were part of the group “Northern Empire’’ or “NE.’’
Delvecchio’s name was first mentioned in the complaint, which stated Peterson messaged him over Facebook on July 8, inviting him to go camping over the weekend.
The following day, Miller called Peterson from the Rush City Correctional facility and had another lengthy conversation. They referred to sending “that nuclear bomb’’ numerous times.
The morning of July 10, Peterson and Delvecchio communicated over Facebook. Delvecchio allegedly “indicated he was on the way and asked if co-defendant Peterson obtained ‘that long sleeve shirt and s—.’ Co-defendant Peterson confirmed he did.
Around 7:45 p.m. that night, officers responded to the stabbing reported at NE Time NE Wear.
At the time, Babbitt police reported that Peterson allegedly used an ice pick to stab the owner of NE Time NE Wear shop multiple times in the leg and stomach on July 10, according to the police complaint.
After the July 1 incident, police said a woman called 911 to report that she had been making T-shirts with Vandervest and the shop owner around 7:45 p.m. that Saturday (July 10) at the business located at 31 Central Blvd. in Babbitt when a man she apparently believed to be Peterson wore “a lime green mask” and “entered the store and stabbed [the shop owner] multiple times before running out.”
Bodas was transported to Essentia Health Virginia, where she apparently told officers that she knew Peterson had stabbed her because of the suspect’s mannerisms and the fact that they wore a green ATV helmet, the court documents read. She told them she previously saw Peterson wearing the same helmet and mentioned his “666” tattoo on his left wrist, which she claimed to notice during the stabbing.
Around 9 p.m., police aired a report of a blue truck going down a road west of Babbitt with a flat tire and leaking gas, the court documents read. The truck proceeded to park near the reporting party’s garages. A short time later, a black Chevrolet Impala arrived at the garages and two men left the area in that vehicle. It was noted that Peterson is the registered owner of a black Impala, the complaint states.
About an hour later, Peterson apparently called 911 to say he was at the Y-Store near Tower and “heard officers were looking for him,” the court documents read. Officers proceeded to the Y-Store and placed Peterson in custody and seized his black Impala. “Defendant (Peterson) indicated he was camping with family all day.’’
According to the Delvecchio criminal complaint, a witness said Delvecchio showed up at his residence a few miles west of NE Time NE Wear earlier on the evening of July 10. The witness stated Delvecchio “eventually admitted to being shot at for ‘prison things.’’’ Law enforcement also observed that the blue Dodge truck smelled as if it leaked gasoline, had a flat tire, and appeared to have a bullet hole near the rear of the cab on the driver’s side.’’
Joel Earl Vandervest, 38, of Babbitt, was charged with three felony charges related to the incident, including second-degree assault, intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety and reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality.
After the stabbing incident, police said Vandervest ran after Peterson and shot at his blue truck leaving the shop’s parking lot at a high rate of speed, the court documents read. Police said he left the scene on a motorcycle. He returned a short time later and apparently told an officer that he had a .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun in his front vest pocket. He showed his conceal carry permit. The officer removed the gun and arrested him on the spot.
Police said a Babbitt resident, who lives just south of the shop, later came to the scene to say he heard six gun shots earlier, the court records read. He apparently said he also heard one bullet go into his residence and provided a bullet he found in his back room. The bullet appeared to be the size of a .380 caliber. Officers located seven, .380 shell casings in the business parking lot.
As to the timing of the incident, police said screenshots from a neighboring business’ security footage show a blue truck appearing in the parking lot at 7:42:33 p.m., the court records read. At 7:43 p.m., the truck appears parked while a person appears to move through the lot toward the NE Time NE Wear entrance.
About one minute later, it appears the person runs back toward the truck, which heads southbound, the court records read. A short time later, “it appears a different person proceeds into the parking lot, near the area where officers located the .380 shell casings, with their arms raised and pointing toward the blue truck.’’
Vandervest was to have a contested omnibus hearing on April 6, but a request for a continuance was filed the day before.
