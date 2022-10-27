Two-day Accessible Deer Hunt starts Friday

Access North’s Accessible Deer Hunt will once again be making a difference in people’s lives when the two-day event kicks off Friday at McCarthy Beach State Park.
The disabled hunters (including veterans) have shared their heartfelt feelings with Donald Brunette, Access North executive director, since the event began in 2019.
They have relayed to him “just how important it is … being with other people and having time in the woods to have access to that experience,’’ Brunette said.
Marine Corporal John Schneider was one individual that has taken part in the accessible deer hunt for about two years now.
Schneider was in the U.S. Marine Corps. 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Division and served overseas. Upon his return, he encountered many obstacles that were due to his disabilities, he wrote in a letter to Access North.
“I soon found myself homeless, living in a deer blind northern Minnesota and waking up in the snow after epileptic seizures. I was blessed with a call from Access North, an Independent Living Center located right here in Walker, Minn.’’
An Access North employee helped him sort through his medical issues, find housing and get back on track, which includes reconnecting with family and completing his bachelor’s degree.
For the last two years, Schneider has been invited to the Accessible Deer Hunt.
“This was a wonderful experience for me. The support and care that I experienced went well beyond anything I could have imagined. The volunteers that donated their time strived to make it the perfect experience for all,’’ he wrote. “All of the food, motel costs and hunt support were provided at no cost to the hunters.
“The connection and camaraderie I developed with other hunters was something I haven’t felt since I left the Marine Corps.
Brunette said the hunt will be half day Friday afternoon and a full day on Saturday. Ten hunters will take part, which includes six rifle and four bow or crossbow. Five are service veterans.
The event will include a full-supported hunt for either buck or doe. Participants may use any legal weapon for the harvesting of big game. Also, participants must have a documented disability and possess a valid Minnesota deer hunting license to participate.
An all-terrain track wheelchair will also be available for one of the hunters to use.
Many sponsors have also teamed up to make the hunt a reality.
Brunette said the Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Committee (a veterans group) is providing some funds for transportation and hotel room costs, while the Sturgeon River chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association is the lead sponsor with a $2,500 contribution.
The Side Lake Community Center will serve as the “deer camp,’’ a hunt meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. and everyone will be fed at noon Friday.
