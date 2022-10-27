Two-day Accessible Deer Hunt starts Friday

A whitetail watches passing traffic from the woods near Carey Lake in Hibbing.

 MARK SAUER/FILE

Access North’s Accessible Deer Hunt will once again be making a difference in people’s lives when the two-day event kicks off Friday at McCarthy Beach State Park.

The disabled hunters (including veterans) have shared their heartfelt feelings with Donald Brunette, Access North executive director, since the event began in 2019.

